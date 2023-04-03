HyperX Now Shipping Pulsefire Haste 2 Wired and Wireless Gaming Mice

Lightweight Gaming Mice Featuring Solid-Shell Structures with 100M Click Switch Durability Available in Black and White Colorways

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HyperX, the gaming peripherals team at HP Inc. and brand leader in gaming and esports, today announced it is now shipping the Pulsefire Haste 2 Gaming Mouse in both wired and wireless versions. The Pulsefire Haste 2 gaming mouse lineup offers ultra-lightweight designs, HyperX switches and HyperX sensors for better control and performance. For gamers seeking an ultra-lightweight mouse to complement their gaming skills, Pulsefire Haste 2 mice deliver ultimate comfort and command at their fingertips.





The Pulsefire Haste 2 gaming mouse lineup is ultra-lightweight and features a solid shell structure. Both wired and wireless options are equipped with the new HyperX 26K sensor, offering precise tracking and optimal sensitivity for smooth and fast cursor movements up to 26,000 DPI and a tracking speed of 650 IPS. The Pulsefire Haste 2 mouse lineup employs the new and reliable HyperX switches, providing tactile and audible feedback, and a lifespan of up to 100 million clicks.

“The HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 gaming mouse is designed to cater to the specific needs of gamers,” said Jennifer Ishii, category manager, HyperX. “With its lightweight design and control features, Pulsefire Haste 2 mice offer exceptional gaming performance for quick in-game movements and improved accuracy.”

Available in black and white colorways, the new additions to HyperX’s mouse lineup offer new levels of comfort, performance and control, and are designed to improve the user experience. More information on the new gaming mouse lineup includes:

HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Gaming Mouse: The Pulsefire Haste 2 gaming mouse weighs just 53g1 and is specifically designed for fast sweeping movements. The mouse is optimized for minimal input lag with an impressive 8000Hz polling rate2 to enhance precision and performance during gaming sessions, making it ideal for FPS games and competitive gameplay.

HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Wireless Gaming Mouse: The Pulsefire Haste 2 wireless gaming mouse is designed for gamers who demand instantaneous performance and desire the convenience of wireless connectivity. The Pulsefire Haste 2 wireless gaming mouse offers dual-mode wireless connectivity, allowing users to switch between 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth connections. It comes with the HyperFlex 2 charging cable, enabling users to charge while using the mouse and switching between wired and wireless modes. This second generation Pulsefire Haste wireless mouse weighs in at 61g1 and offers up to a 100-hour3 battery life.

The Pulsefire Haste 2 gaming mouse lineup offers enhanced control with its included grip tape, super-flexible paracord cable that reduces tension and resistance and virgin PTFE skates to provide low friction and high responsiveness for a quick, effortless glide. Additionally, both models can be fully customized and optimized for users’ personal preferences with the HyperX NGENUITY Software. Users can create macros for the programmable buttons, customize DPI settings and personalize RGB lighting.4

HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Wired Gaming Mouse Specifications:

Part Number 6N0A7AA (black) 6N0A8AA (white) Mouse Specifications Shape Symmetrical Sensor HyperX 26K Sensor Resolution Up to 26000 DPI DPI Presets 400 / 800 / 1600 / 3200 DPI Speed 650 IPS Acceleration 50G Buttons 6 Left / Right Button Switches HyperX Switch Left / Right Button Durability 100 million clicks Light Effects Per-LED RGB lighting4 Onboard Memory 1 profile Connection Type USB-A Wired Polling Rate Up to 8000Hz2 Skate Material Virgin-grade PTFE OS Compatibility Windows® 11, 10 Console Compatibility PS4™, PS5™, Xbox One™, Xbox Series X|S™ Physical Specifications Length (metric) 124.3 mm Width (metric) 66.8 mm Height (metric) 38.2 mm Weight (metric, without cable) 52 g / 53 g (Black/White) Weight (metric, with cable) 75 g / 76 g (Black/White) Cable Type HyperFlex 2 Cable Length 1.8 m Length (imperial) 4.89 in Width (imperial) 2.63 in Height (imperial) 1.50 in Weight (imperial, mouse only) 0.12 lbs Weight (imperial, with cable) 0.17 lbs Cable Length (imperial) 5.9 ft

HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Wireless Gaming Mouse Specifications:

Part Number 6N0B0AA (black) 6N0A9AA (white) Mouse Specifications Shape Symmetrical Sensor HyperX 26K Sensor Resolution Up to 26000 DPI DPI Presets 400 / 800 / 1600 / 3200 DPI Speed 650 IPS Acceleration 50G Buttons 6 Left / Right Button Switches HyperX Switch Left / Right Button Durability 100 million clicks Light Effects Per-LED RGB lighting4 Onboard Memory 1 profile Connection Type 2.4GHz Wireless / Bluetooth® 5.0 / Wired Charging Type USB-C 2.0 Polling Rate Up to 1000Hz Skate Material Virgin-grade PTFE OS Compatibility Windows® 11, 10 Console Compatibility PS4™, PS5™, Xbox One™, Xbox Series X|S™ Battery Specifications Battery Type 370mAh Li-ion polymer battery Battery Life Up to 100 hours3 Physical Specifications Length (metric) 124.3 mm Width (metric) 66.8 mm Height (metric) 38.2 mm Weight (mouse only) 60 g / 61 g (Black/White) Weight (with cable) 83 g / 84 g (Black/White) Cable Length (metric) 1.8 m Length (imperial) 4.89 in Width (imperial) 2.63 in Height (imperial) 1.50 in Weight (imperial, mouse only) 0.13 lbs Weight (imperial, with cable) 0.18 lbs Cable Length (imperial) 5.9 ft Cable Type Detachable, HyperFlex 2 USB-C to USB-A Cable

1Weight of the mouse only, not including cable. 2Default 1000Hz polling rate. Use onboard combination to switch to 8000Hz polling rate or configure with HyperX NGENUITY software. 3Tested with lighting disabled, under continuous use. Tested under continuous usage with lighting disabled, 2.4GHz mode, and 1000Hz polling rate. Battery life varies based on usage and computing conditions. 4Per-LED RGB lighting customizable with HyperX NGENUITY software.

