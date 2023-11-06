HyperX Clutch Gladiate RGB Gaming Controller for Xbox Now Available

Transparent Clutch Gladiate RGB Takes Personalization and Immersive Gaming to the Next Level

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HyperX, the gaming peripherals team at HP Inc. and brand leader in gaming and esports, today announced the release of the HyperX Clutch Gladiate RGB Gaming Controller. Designed specifically for Xbox gamers, the new Clutch Gladiate RGB delivers precision and comfort in a transparent design, unleashing next-level customization with full body RGB lighting options.









The Clutch Gladiate RGB provides an immersive gaming experience with robust dual rumble motors and tactile grips, ensuring games equipped with vibration feedback provide an engaging gameplay experience. The controller also boasts impulse triggers that offer variable tactile feedback, allowing gamers to connect to the game in unmatched ways. Integrated with impulse rumble motors, this feature provides haptic feedback for an elevated gaming experience.

“The Clutch Gladiate RGB Gaming Controller is crafted to provide players with an immersive gaming experience and extensive customization options,” said Sean Peralta, director of product management. “Designed to cater to every gamer’s unique preferences and style, it gives gamers complete control and elevates their gameplay to new heights.”

The Clutch Gladiate RGB Gaming Controller for Xbox empowers gamers with seamless personalization of their setup. Featuring six RGB panels beneath a transparent body, it offers three lighting effects, five brightness levels, and seven color options – all effortlessly adjustable through intuitive onboard controls. This controller delivers unparalleled comfort, performance and control, boasting dual trigger locks and remappable rear buttons for a fully customizable gaming experience. Additionally, the two-position trigger lock allows users to seamlessly switch between a short trigger pull and a long trigger press.

The Clutch Gladiate RGB is licensed under Designed for Xbox and fully compatible with Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, ensuring seamless use across all platforms. Offering added convenience, the controller is equipped with a 3.5mm stereo headset jack to ensure hassle-free connectivity with wired headsets. Additionally, the premium USB-C to USB-A cable, included with the controller, provides a direct connection to Xbox Series consoles. The controller also features a dedicated Share button to easily capture and share your favorite in-game moments.

Availability

The new HyperX Clutch Gladiate RGB Gaming Controller for Xbox is now available through the HyperX US Shop for $44.99. For more information on HyperX products, please visit HyperX.com.

Pricing from HyperX.com is subject to change without notice. Retailer pricing may vary.

HyperX Clutch Gladiate RGB Gaming Controller Specifications: Part Number 7D6H2AA Controller Specifications Connection Type Wired Compatibility Xbox Series X|S™, Xbox One™, PC Inputs USB-C, Mic (3.5mm stereo headset jack) Outputs Headphones (3.5mm stereo headset jack) Light Effects 3 Effects (Rainbow, Breathing, Static) 7 Colors (Red, Orange, Yellow, Green, Blue, Pink, Purple) Physical Specifications Length (metric) 155mm Width (metric) 110.56mm Height (metric) 64.68mm Weight (controller only, metric) 210g Weight (controller w/ cable, metric) 290g Length (imperial) 6.10in Width (imperial) 4.35in Height (imperial) 2.54in Weight (controller only, imperial) 0.47lbs Weight (controller w/ cable, imperial) 0.64lbs Cable Type Detachable, USB-C to USB-A Cable Cable Length (metric) 2.95m Cable Length (imperial) 9.76ft

About HyperX

For 20 years, HyperX’s mission has been to develop gaming solutions for every type of gamer and the company is consistently recognized for delivering products that provide superb comfort, aesthetics, performance, and reliability. Under the tagline of “WE’RE ALL GAMERS,” HyperX gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, USB microphones, and console accessories are the choice of everyday gamers as well as celebrity ambassadors, pro gamers, tech enthusiasts, and overclockers worldwide because they meet the most stringent product specifications and are built with best-in-class components. For more information, please go to www.hyperx.com.

About HP

HP Inc. is a technology company that believes one thoughtful idea has the power to change the world. Its product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers, and 3D printing solutions helps bring these ideas to life. Visit http://www.hp.com.

HyperX and the HyperX logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of HP Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All registered trademarks and trademarks are property of their respective owners.

