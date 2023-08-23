HyperX Announces Cloud III Wireless Gaming Headset at Gamescom

New Headset Delivers HyperX Comfort and Up to 120 Hours of Battery Life

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HyperX, the gaming peripherals team at HP Inc. and brand leader in gaming and esports, today announced the release of the Cloud III Wireless Gaming Headset. Cloud III wireless delivers the ultimate in comfort and sound with up to 120 hours battery life1, offering a captivating wireless gaming experience. With legendary comfort, immersive audio with re-engineered 53mm angled drivers, and a lifetime activation of DTS® Headphone:X®2 via NGENUITY software for accurate 3D audio, Cloud III wireless is ready for gaming, wireless entertainment, untethered chat for fun or work.









The HyperX Cloud III Wireless incorporates new features and a striking new design, delivering an exceptional audio experience to gamers. Evolving from the legendary Cloud headset, known for its comfort, sound quality, and durability, the Cloud III Wireless raises the bar for gaming audio.

The Cloud III wireless gaming headset is designed to provide gamers with an exceptional audio experience. Custom-tuned by HyperX audio engineers, this headset delivers impeccable audio quality. The angled 53mm drivers enhance sound precision by directing it at an optimal angle, resulting in accurate audio that captures every detail. With the addition of DTS® Headphone:X® Spatial Audio technology, the Cloud III expands the audio into a virtual 3D space, creating a truly immersive environment. Gamers can enjoy up to 120 hours of uninterrupted gaming sessions.

The Cloud III wireless provides users with a seamless audio experience through its convenient onboard audio and microphone controls. With a 10mm detachable microphone featuring an LED mute indicator, the microphone offers improved clarity compared to its predecessors. Users can effortlessly adjust volume and mute the microphone directly from the headset earcup. Additionally, the microphone is equipped with an internal metal mesh filter, eliminating the need for a pop filter. The microphone delivers exceptional sound quality for all gaming and communication needs. The LED mute microphone indicator ensures users are always aware of their microphone status, ensuring smooth and uninterrupted communication.

The Cloud III wireless utilizes a full metal frame with a steel headband and aluminum forks for durability. It combines rugged construction with the luxurious comfort of soft, premium leatherette. Alongside plush memory foam ear pads and extra padding on the headband, it offers a comfortable fit, allowing gamers to fully immerse themselves in the game.

“We’re thrilled to release the Cloud III wireless gaming headset, it combines legendary HyperX comfort, sound and durability,” said Nathan Almond, PC audio business manager, HyperX. “HyperX remains committed to enhancing the gaming experience, allowing gamers to immersive themselves in the virtual worlds and enjoy extended gaming sessions.”

The Cloud III wireless delivers a superior gaming experience with the freedom of a fast 2.4GHz wireless connection, ensuring lag-free and reliable audio. In addition, the headset offers versatile compatibility with multiple platforms, including PC, PS5, PS4, and Nintendo Switch. With the included USB-C wireless dongle and USB-A adapter, gamers can effortlessly connect the headset to their preferred platform.

Availability

The new HyperX Cloud III Wireless Gaming Headset is available through the HyperX US Shop for $169.99. For more information on HyperX products, please visit HyperX.com.

Pricing from HyperX.com is subject to change without notice. Retailer pricing may vary.

HyperX Cloud III Wireless Gaming Headset Specifications: Part Number 77Z45AA Black 77Z46AA Black-Red Headphone Driver Dynamic, 53mm with neodymium magnets Form factor Over ear, circumaural, closed back Frequency response 10 Hz – 21 kHz Impedance 64 Ω Sensitivity 111.94 dBSPL/mW at 1 kHz T.H.D. ≤ 2% Frame type Steel, Aluminum Ear cushions Memory foam and premium leatherette Microphone Element Electret condenser microphone Polar pattern Uni-directional, Noise-cancelling Frequency response 100 Hz – 10 kHz Sensitivity -21.5 dBV (0dB=1V/Pa at 1kHz) Connections and Features Audio connection Wireless USB USB audio format Stereo USB specification USB 2.0 Sampling rates 48 kHz, 96 kHz Bit-Depth 16 bit, 24 bit Included virtual surround sound DTS Headphone:X Audio controls Onboard audio controls Battery Type Rechargeable lithium-polymer Battery life 120 hours2 Charge time 4.5 hours Wireless Type 2.4 GHz Wireless range Up to 20 meters Physical Weight 330g Weight with microphone 342g Cable length(s) and type(s) 0.5m USB charge cable 1Tested at 50% volume. Battery life varies based on volume and usage. 2DTS, DTS:X, DTS Sound Unbound, Headphone:X, the DTS logo, and the DTS:X logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of DTS, Inc. in the United States and other countries. © 2020 DTS, Inc. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

