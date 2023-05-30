<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
HyperX Announces Cloud III Gaming Headset

di Business Wire

HyperX Redefines Comfort Once Again with the Introduction of Cloud III

HyperX also Introduces Cirro True Wireless Earbuds during Computex

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HyperX, the gaming peripherals team at HP Inc. and brand leader in gaming and esports, today announced the HyperX Cloud III Gaming Headset during COMPUTEX 2023. The Cloud III gaming headset offers signature comfort and an immersive in-game audio experience with re-engineered 53mm angled drivers and lifetime activation of DTS® Headphone:X®1 for accurate 3D audio spatialization. Following up on the tremendous success of Cloud II introduced back in 2015, HyperX has improved all aspects of the product to bring the most comfortable and superb sounding gaming headset on the market.


“We’re thrilled to introduce Cloud III, our next generation Cloud gaming headset,” said Marcus Hermann, director of PC gaming, HyperX. “HyperX Cloud has always stood for the most comfortable gaming headsets on the market and with the Cloud III, we took time to dive deep into what gamers love about Cloud II and enhance every aspect of the new headset. We improved the comfort with new materials and fit. We improved the sound by re-engineering our drivers and tuning. We also improved the communications feature by including a 10mm microphone with noise-cancellation and an internal metal mesh pop filter.”

HyperX also revealed HyperX Cirro Buds Pro True Wireless designed to provide an enhanced listening experience with utmost comfort. Features include up to 35 hours of battery life2, 8mm dynamic drivers and Bluetooth® wireless connectivity. The buds offer precision noise cancelling with hybrid active noise cancellation technology to ensure clear sound without external interferences.

Hermann continued, “We’re also excited to share the new Cirro Buds Pro with gamers and casual listeners, offering immersive sound and comfort to meet a range of audio needs.”

The latest HyperX line of products offer new levels of comfort, performance and control and are designed to improve the user experience. More information on the new audio products includes:

  • HyperX Cloud III Gaming Headset: HyperX has built its, now legendary, Cloud gaming headset product line on signature HyperX comfort and the attention to detail continues with Cloud III. Equipped with the re-engineered 53mm angled drivers and DTS® Headphone:X®1, it also delivers immersive and accurate 3D audio spatialization. HyperX’s acoustic engineering team custom tuned the headset’s drivers for optimal sound and precision. The Cloud III is also designed for extended gaming sessions, thanks to its plush HyperX memory foam ear cushions and extra padding in the headband. The headset includes an ultra-clear 10mm microphone with noise-cancellation and an internal metal mesh pop filter that reduces disruptive noise. It also has simple onboard audio and mic controls, and is compatible with PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. The headset features 3.5mm, USB-C, and USB-A connectors and comes with a slim US adapter that provides both USB-C and USB-A connectivity.
  • HyperX Cirro Buds Pro True Wireless Earbuds: The Cirro Buds Pro earbuds offer precision noise cancelling with hybrid active noise cancellation technology to ensure clear sound. The Cirro Buds Pro earbuds also provide an ambient sound mode for users to stay connected to their surroundings, as well as low-latency audio connectivity for mobile gaming. With Bluetooth® 5.2 connectivity, these earbuds provide wireless freedom while offering HyperX durability with an IPX4 water-resistant rating3, and the protective charging case can fully charge the earbuds in just 40 minutes. The earbuds feature three sets of ear tips for a personalized and secure fit and up to 35 hours2 of battery life. The Cirro Buds Pro are available in black, blue and tan colorways.

Availability

The new products will be available through the HyperX US Shop. For more information on HyperX products, please visit HyperX.com.

Pricing from HyperX.com is subject to change without notice. Retailers’ pricing may vary.

HyperX Cloud III Gaming Headset Specifications:

 

 

 

Part Number

727A8AA

Black

 

727A9AA

Black-Red

 

 

 

Headphone

Driver: Dynamic, 53mm with Neodymium magnets

Form Factor: Over ear, circumaural, closed back

Frequency Response: 10Hz-21kHz

Impedance: 64 Ω

Sensitivity: 100dBSPL/mW at 1kHz

T.H.D: <2%

Frame Type: Steel, Aluminum

Ear Cushions: Memory foam and premium leatherette

 

 

 

Microphone

Element: Electret condenser microphone

Polar Pattern: Uni-directional, Noise-cancelling

Frequency Response: 50Hz-17kHz.

Sensitivity: -42dBV (0dB=1V/Pa at 1kHz)

 

 

 

Connections and Features

Audio Connection: Wired 3.5mm (4-pole CTIA), Wired USB

USB Audio Format: Stereo

USB Specification: USB 2.0

Sampling Rates: 44.1kHz, 48kHz, 96kHz

Bit-Depth: 16 bit, 24 bit

Included Virtual Surround Sound: DTS Headphone:X

Audio Controls: Onboard audio controls

 

 

 

Physical

Weight: 308g

Weight with microphone: 320g

Cable Length(s) and Type(s): 1.2m headset cable, 1.3m USB dongle cable

HyperX Cirro Buds Pro True Wireless Earbuds Specifications

 

 

 

Part Number

727A5AA

Black

 

727A6AA

Blue

 

727A7AA

Tan

 

 

 

Earphone Specifications

Driver Type

Dynamic, 8mm

Form Factor

True wireless earbuds

Frequency Response

20Hz – 20kHz

Impedance

16 Ω ± 15% @ 1KHz

Sensitivity

112±3dBSPL 1mW @ 1KHz

T.H.D.

≦3% (50~8kHz)

Ear Tips

Silicone, 3 sizes

 

 

 

Microphone Specifications

Type

Built-in

Element

MEMS

Polar Pattern

Omnidirectional

Frequency Response

30Hz-8kHz

Sensitivity

-12.5dBFS (@1kHz, Pin=1Pa, 94dB)

 

 

 

Connections and Features

Audio Connection

Bluetooth® wireless connection

Sampling Rates

48kHz

Bit-Depth

16-bit

Active Noise Cancellation

Hybrid

Ambient Mode

Yes

Ingress Protection

IPX4 (earbuds)

 

 

 

Battery Specifications

Type

Rechargeable lithium-ion

Battery Life

Earbuds up to 7 hours (noise control off), 4 hours (gaming mode), up to 35 hours total Charge Time

Earbuds: 40 minutes

 

Charging case: 2 hours

 

Entire product: 3 hours

 

 

 

Wireless Specifications

Type

Bluetooth®

Bluetooth

Version 5.2

Wireless Range

Up to 10m

Supported

Bluetooth

Codecs

SBC

Supported

Bluetooth

Profiles

HSP, HFP, A2DP, AVRCP

Low Latency Mode

Yes

 

 

 

Physical Specifications

Weight

Charging case: 39.4g

 

Earbud (L/R): 8.54g

Charge Cable Type and Length

0.3m, USB-C to USB-A

1DTS, DTS:X, DTS Sound Unbound, Headphone:X, the DTS logo, and the DTS:X logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of DTS, Inc. in the United States and other countries. © 2020 DTS, Inc. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

2 Tested at 50% headphone volume, continuous playback. Earbuds have up to 7 hours of battery life and up to an additional 28 hours using the charging case. Actual battery life will vary with use and maximum capacity will naturally decrease with time and usage.

3Product passed IPX4 water-resistant rating for water splashing (not water immersion) from any angle. IP ratings are not a guarantee of future performance.

About HyperX

For 20 years, HyperX’s mission has been to develop gaming solutions for every type of gamer and the company is consistently recognized for delivering products that provide superb comfort, aesthetics, performance, and reliability. Under the tagline of “WE’RE ALL GAMERS,” HyperX gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, USB microphones, and console accessories are the choice of everyday gamers as well as celebrity ambassadors, pro gamers, tech enthusiasts, and overclockers worldwide because they meet the most stringent product specifications and are built with best-in-class components. For more information, please go to www.hyperx.com.

About HP

HP Inc. is a technology company that believes one thoughtful idea has the power to change the world. Its product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers, and 3D printing solutions helps bring these ideas to life. Visit http://www.hp.com.

Editor’s Note: For additional information or executive interviews, please contact Mark Tekunoff, HP Inc., 17600 Newhope Street, Fountain Valley, CA USA 92708, mark.tekunoff@hyperx.com or Hyperx_PR@hyperx.com.

HyperX and the HyperX logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of HP Inc.in the U.S. and/or other countries. All registered trademarks and trademarks are property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Mark Tekunoff

HyperX

714-438-2791

mark.tekunoff@hyperx.com

Dana Gomez

Walt & Company for HyperX

530-249-4955

dgomez@walt.com

