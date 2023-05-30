HyperX Announces Cloud III Gaming Headset

HyperX Redefines Comfort Once Again with the Introduction of Cloud III

HyperX also Introduces Cirro True Wireless Earbuds during Computex

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HyperX, the gaming peripherals team at HP Inc. and brand leader in gaming and esports, today announced the HyperX Cloud III Gaming Headset during COMPUTEX 2023. The Cloud III gaming headset offers signature comfort and an immersive in-game audio experience with re-engineered 53mm angled drivers and lifetime activation of DTS® Headphone:X®1 for accurate 3D audio spatialization. Following up on the tremendous success of Cloud II introduced back in 2015, HyperX has improved all aspects of the product to bring the most comfortable and superb sounding gaming headset on the market.





“We’re thrilled to introduce Cloud III, our next generation Cloud gaming headset,” said Marcus Hermann, director of PC gaming, HyperX. “HyperX Cloud has always stood for the most comfortable gaming headsets on the market and with the Cloud III, we took time to dive deep into what gamers love about Cloud II and enhance every aspect of the new headset. We improved the comfort with new materials and fit. We improved the sound by re-engineering our drivers and tuning. We also improved the communications feature by including a 10mm microphone with noise-cancellation and an internal metal mesh pop filter.”

HyperX also revealed HyperX Cirro Buds Pro True Wireless designed to provide an enhanced listening experience with utmost comfort. Features include up to 35 hours of battery life2, 8mm dynamic drivers and Bluetooth® wireless connectivity. The buds offer precision noise cancelling with hybrid active noise cancellation technology to ensure clear sound without external interferences.

Hermann continued, “We’re also excited to share the new Cirro Buds Pro with gamers and casual listeners, offering immersive sound and comfort to meet a range of audio needs.”

The latest HyperX line of products offer new levels of comfort, performance and control and are designed to improve the user experience. More information on the new audio products includes:

HyperX Cloud III Gaming Headset: HyperX has built its, now legendary, Cloud gaming headset product line on signature HyperX comfort and the attention to detail continues with Cloud III. Equipped with the re-engineered 53mm angled drivers and DTS® Headphone:X®1, it also delivers immersive and accurate 3D audio spatialization. HyperX’s acoustic engineering team custom tuned the headset’s drivers for optimal sound and precision. The Cloud III is also designed for extended gaming sessions, thanks to its plush HyperX memory foam ear cushions and extra padding in the headband. The headset includes an ultra-clear 10mm microphone with noise-cancellation and an internal metal mesh pop filter that reduces disruptive noise. It also has simple onboard audio and mic controls, and is compatible with PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. The headset features 3.5mm, USB-C, and USB-A connectors and comes with a slim US adapter that provides both USB-C and USB-A connectivity.

HyperX Cirro Buds Pro True Wireless Earbuds: The Cirro Buds Pro earbuds offer precision noise cancelling with hybrid active noise cancellation technology to ensure clear sound. The Cirro Buds Pro earbuds also provide an ambient sound mode for users to stay connected to their surroundings, as well as low-latency audio connectivity for mobile gaming. With Bluetooth® 5.2 connectivity, these earbuds provide wireless freedom while offering HyperX durability with an IPX4 water-resistant rating3, and the protective charging case can fully charge the earbuds in just 40 minutes. The earbuds feature three sets of ear tips for a personalized and secure fit and up to 35 hours2 of battery life. The Cirro Buds Pro are available in black, blue and tan colorways.

Availability

The new products will be available through the HyperX US Shop. For more information on HyperX products, please visit HyperX.com.

HyperX Cloud III Gaming Headset – Available at HyperX US Shop for $99.99

HyperX Cirro Buds Pro True Wireless Earbuds – Available in month of June for $79.99

Pricing from HyperX.com is subject to change without notice. Retailers’ pricing may vary.

HyperX Cloud III Gaming Headset Specifications: Part Number 727A8AA Black 727A9AA Black-Red Headphone Driver: Dynamic, 53mm with Neodymium magnets Form Factor: Over ear, circumaural, closed back Frequency Response: 10Hz-21kHz Impedance: 64 Ω Sensitivity: 100dBSPL/mW at 1kHz T.H.D: <2% Frame Type: Steel, Aluminum Ear Cushions: Memory foam and premium leatherette Microphone Element: Electret condenser microphone Polar Pattern: Uni-directional, Noise-cancelling Frequency Response: 50Hz-17kHz. Sensitivity: -42dBV (0dB=1V/Pa at 1kHz) Connections and Features Audio Connection: Wired 3.5mm (4-pole CTIA), Wired USB USB Audio Format: Stereo USB Specification: USB 2.0 Sampling Rates: 44.1kHz, 48kHz, 96kHz Bit-Depth: 16 bit, 24 bit Included Virtual Surround Sound: DTS Headphone:X Audio Controls: Onboard audio controls Physical Weight: 308g Weight with microphone: 320g Cable Length(s) and Type(s): 1.2m headset cable, 1.3m USB dongle cable

HyperX Cirro Buds Pro True Wireless Earbuds Specifications Part Number 727A5AA Black 727A6AA Blue 727A7AA Tan Earphone Specifications Driver Type Dynamic, 8mm Form Factor True wireless earbuds Frequency Response 20Hz – 20kHz Impedance 16 Ω ± 15% @ 1KHz Sensitivity 112±3dBSPL 1mW @ 1KHz T.H.D. ≦3% (50~8kHz) Ear Tips Silicone, 3 sizes Microphone Specifications Type Built-in Element MEMS Polar Pattern Omnidirectional Frequency Response 30Hz-8kHz Sensitivity -12.5dBFS (@1kHz, Pin=1Pa, 94dB) Connections and Features Audio Connection Bluetooth® wireless connection Sampling Rates 48kHz Bit-Depth 16-bit Active Noise Cancellation Hybrid Ambient Mode Yes Ingress Protection IPX4 (earbuds) Battery Specifications Type Rechargeable lithium-ion Battery Life Earbuds up to 7 hours (noise control off), 4 hours (gaming mode), up to 35 hours total Charge Time Earbuds: 40 minutes Charging case: 2 hours Entire product: 3 hours Wireless Specifications Type Bluetooth® Bluetooth Version 5.2 Wireless Range Up to 10m Supported Bluetooth Codecs SBC Supported Bluetooth Profiles HSP, HFP, A2DP, AVRCP Low Latency Mode Yes Physical Specifications Weight Charging case: 39.4g Earbud (L/R): 8.54g Charge Cable Type and Length 0.3m, USB-C to USB-A

1DTS, DTS:X, DTS Sound Unbound, Headphone:X, the DTS logo, and the DTS:X logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of DTS, Inc. in the United States and other countries. © 2020 DTS, Inc. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. 2 Tested at 50% headphone volume, continuous playback. Earbuds have up to 7 hours of battery life and up to an additional 28 hours using the charging case. Actual battery life will vary with use and maximum capacity will naturally decrease with time and usage. 3Product passed IPX4 water-resistant rating for water splashing (not water immersion) from any angle. IP ratings are not a guarantee of future performance.

