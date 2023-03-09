HyperX and Riot Games Extend Global Partnership for VALORANT Champions Tour

Leading Gaming Product Developer Extends Role of Official Supplier of Gaming Keyboards, Mice and Mouse Pads in New Multi-Year Deal

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HyperX, the gaming peripherals team at HP Inc. and brand leader in gaming and esports, and Riot Games today announced a multi-year partnership extension for the VALORANT Champions Tour (VCT). First established as a VCT founding partner in 2021, HyperX remains the official partner for gaming keyboard, mice, and mouse pads for one of the world’s fastest-growing esports.





“HyperX is excited to continue our Founding Partner role with the VALORANT gaming franchise in bringing better gaming experiences, together,” said Jessany van ’t Hoff, Head of Global Gaming Partnerships for HyperX. “Gaming is something we experience at home, with friends, and during special gaming events like VALORANT tournaments, and HyperX is proud to be part of this enthusiastic community.”

As part of the partnership, Riot will continue to source HyperX award-winning gaming products for all VCT global events including:

The inaugural VCT LOCK//IN tournament, which just concluded with FNATIC taking the title and securing an extra slot for the VCT EMEA region at Champions 2023

tournament, which just concluded with FNATIC taking the title and securing an extra slot for the VCT EMEA region at Champions 2023 VCT Masters , coming in June to Tokyo, Japan, home to one of the sport’s most passionate and fastest-growing communities

, coming in June to Tokyo, Japan, home to one of the sport’s most passionate and fastest-growing communities VCT Champions , the culminating event of the season where the first world champion of the new VCT will be crowned

, the culminating event of the season where the first world champion of the new VCT will be crowned VALORANT Game Changers Championship, the pinnacle event for Riot’s groundbreaking initiative celebrating the top women’s pro teams around the world

2023 marks a new era for VCT as the sport debuts a new league model and competitive ecosystem consisting of three international leagues – VCT Americas, VCT EMEA, and VCT Pacific – that are home to 30 teams, plus 20+ Challenger leagues with hundreds of teams all around the world.

“As a founding partner of the VCT, HyperX has been a valuable asset to the growth of our sport from the beginning, and we’re thrilled to extend our relationship as VCT embarks on its third season under a new global league structure,” said Leo Faria, Global Head of VALORANT Esports at Riot Games. “We at Riot are deeply invested in building long-term sustainability across our global esports, and we’re happy to have HyperX and their award-winning products along for the ride.”

Since its 2020 launch, VALORANT has remained one of the fastest growing games in the world with the 2022 VCT Champions Grand Final attracting a record-setting 1.5 million peak viewers and an average minute audience of 1.25 million, +34% growth over the previous year.

About Riot Games

Riot Games was founded in 2006 to develop, publish, and support the most player-focused games in the world. In 2009, Riot released its debut title, League of Legends, to worldwide acclaim. League has gone on to be the most-played PC game in the world and a key driver of the explosive growth of esports. With League in its second decade, Riot is continuing to evolve the game while delivering new experiences to players with Teamfight Tactics, Legends of Runeterra, VALORANT, League of Legends: Wild Rift, Riot Forge, and multiple work-in-progress titles. Riot is also expanding the world of Runeterra through multimedia projects across music, comic books, board games, and Arcane, its popular animated series. Founded by Brandon Beck and Marc Merrill, and led by CEO Nicolo Laurent, Riot is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, and has 3,000+ Rioters in 20+ offices worldwide.

About VALORANT Champions Tour

VALORANT is the highly competitive, 5v5 character-based tactical shooter attracting millions of players around the world. To foster and support global competition, Riot Games operates the VALORANT Champions Tour (VCT), a year-long, global circuit composed of leagues and global events spanning EMEA, Asia, and the Americas. Teams compete through three international leagues and global Masters events with the goal to qualify for Champions, a two-week long tournament where a single team is crowned the VCT Global Champion. Find out more about 2023 VCT Season and structure here.

About HyperX

For 20 years, HyperX’s mission has been to develop gaming solutions for every type of gamer and the company is consistently recognized for delivering products that provide superb comfort, aesthetics, performance, and reliability. Under the tagline of “WE’RE ALL GAMERS,” HyperX gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, USB microphones, and console accessories are the choice of everyday gamers as well as celebrity ambassadors, pro gamers, tech enthusiasts, streamers and influencers. Visit www.hyperx.com.

About HP

HP Inc. is a technology company that believes one thoughtful idea has the power to change the world. Its product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers, and 3D printing solutions helps bring these ideas to life. Visit http://www.hp.com.

