Hyperscience Named a Leader in Document Mining and Analytics Platforms Evaluation Report

Independent research firm report gives Hyperscience highest scores possible in 10 criteria; Describes Hyperscience as “a great choice for customers looking for prebuilt document mining and analytics solutions based on human readable code.”

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hyperscience, a market leader in hyperautomation, today announced that it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Document Mining and Analytics Platforms Q2, 2024 Report. Forrester Research, Inc. evaluated the 14 most significant vendors in the Document Mining and Analytics Platforms category and granted Hyperscience the highest scores possible in 10 criteria spread across the current offering and strategy categories.





“Modern-day enterprises are managing vast amounts of unstructured data and complex documents, but lack the proper tools and resources to derive insights from that data and guide their decision making. Legacy approaches to manage the volume and complexity of data within these organizations struggle to adapt and scale, require significant consulting work from BPO’s, and have failed to deliver on the promise of digital transformation,” said Andrew Joiner, CEO, Hyperscience. “Hyperscience enables organizations to create actionable intelligence from their vast array of documents by leveraging AI and machine learning, which in turn allows them to automate and streamline labor-intensive processes and transform their back office operations into a strategic advantage.”

Forrester evaluated several top vendors in this category against 25 unique criteria across their current offering, strategy, and market presence. Hyperscience received the highest possible score in 10 evaluated criteria, indicating “superior” performance relative to the other vendors in the report, in the following categories:

Current Offering

Accuracy Verification

AI: document labeling for ML training

AI: ML Based

Complex forms and images

Deployment options

DevOps

Strategy

Adoption

Partner Ecosystem

Roadmap

Vision

According to the report Hyperscience “gets credit for its strategic vision, roadmap, customer adoption, and strong partner ecosystem.” The report also states that “Hyperscience is a great choice for customers looking for prebuilt document mining and analytics solutions based on human readable code (Python, etc.) which can be easily extended, customized, and embedded.”

“[Hyperscience’s] platform strengths include, HITL [Human-in-the Loop] accuracy verification and improvement processes, ML-based AI, labeling documents (for supervised ML), deployment options, mining information from complex forms and documents, and DevOps,” wrote Forrester in its vendor profile of Hyperscience. “Reference customers praised the platform’s document mining accuracy and automation capabilities.”

A copy of the full Forrester report is available here.

About Hyperscience

Hyperscience is a market leader in hyperautomation and a provider of enterprise AI infrastructure software. The Hyperscience Hypercell platform unlocks the value of an organization’s back office data through the automation of end-to-end processes, and transforms complex documents into LLM and RAG-ready data to power new enterprise GenAI experiences. This enables organizations to transform manual, siloed processes into a strategic advantage, resulting in a faster path to decisions, actions, and revenue; positive and engaging customer, public, and patient experiences; and dramatic increases in productivity.

Leading organizations across the globe rely on Hyperscience to drive their hyperautomation initiatives, including American Express, Charles Schwab, Fidelity, HM Revenue and Customs, Mars, Stryker, The United States Social Security Administration, and The United States Veterans Affairs. The company is funded by top tier investors including Bessemer Venture Partners, Battery, FirstMark, Stripes, and Tiger Global.

Contacts

Jyotsna Grover



jyotsna.grover@hyperscience.com

415-917-7411