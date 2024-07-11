Home Business Wire Hyperfine, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on August 8,...
Hyperfine, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on August 8, 2024

GUILFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hyperfine, Inc. (Nasdaq: HYPR), the groundbreaking health technology company that has redefined brain imaging with the first FDA-cleared portable magnetic resonance (MR) brain imaging system—the Swoop® system—today announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter 2024 on Thursday, August 8, 2024. Management will host a corresponding conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.


A live audio webcast and an archive of the presentation will be available through the Investors page of Hyperfine, Inc.’s corporate website at https://investors.hyperfine.io/. Participants are encouraged to register more than 15 minutes before the start of the call.

About the Swoop® Portable MR Imaging® System

The Swoop® Portable MR Imaging® system is U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared for brain imaging of patients of all ages. It is a portable, ultra-low-field magnetic resonance imaging device for producing images that display the internal structure of the head where full diagnostic examination is not clinically practical. When interpreted by a trained physician, these images provide information that can be useful in determining a diagnosis. The Swoop® system also has CE certification in the European Union and UKCA certification in the United Kingdom. The Swoop® system is commercially available in a select number of international markets.

About Hyperfine, Inc.

Hyperfine, Inc. (Nasdaq: HYPR) is the groundbreaking health technology company that has redefined brain imaging with the Swoop® system—the first FDA-cleared, portable, ultra-low-field, magnetic resonance brain imaging system capable of providing imaging at multiple points of care. The mission of Hyperfine, Inc. is to revolutionize patient care globally through transformational, accessible, clinically relevant diagnostic imaging. Founded by Dr. Jonathan Rothberg in a technology-based incubator called 4Catalyzer, Hyperfine, Inc. scientists, engineers, and physicists developed the Swoop® system out of a passion for redefining brain imaging methodology and how clinicians can apply accessible diagnostic imaging to patient care. For more information, visit hyperfine.io.

Hyperfine, Swoop, and Portable MR Imaging are registered trademarks of Hyperfine, Inc.

Contacts

Investor Contact
Webb Campbell

Gilmartin Group LLC

webb@gilmartinir.com

