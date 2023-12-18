Hyperdrive Agile Leadership Acquires Scaled OKRs

More than a growth strategy, this acquisition is primed to equip clients with the tools they need to thrive in a competitive marketplace





SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hyperdrive Agile Leadership, a leader in agile management solutions, proudly announces the acquisition of Scaled OKRs, a premier company in objective and key results (OKR) frameworks, completed on December 1, 2023. This strategic move signifies a new era in the fusion of agile methodologies with strategic objective setting.

Empowering Clients with Advanced Agile-OKR Integration

The integration of Scaled OKRs’ advanced OKR strategies with Hyperdrive Agile Leadership’s business agility expertise enhances our offering, providing clients with a robust framework. This synergy combines the agility of our methods with the focused objective-setting capabilities of Scaled OKRs, empowering organizations to set ambitious goals and rapidly adapt in today’s fast-paced market.

Driving Competitive Advantage through Enhanced Performance Management

More than a growth strategy, this acquisition is a commitment to equipping clients with the tools to thrive in a competitive environment. Leveraging the combined expertise of Hyperdrive Agile Leadership and Scaled OKRs will substantially improve Performance Management practices, enabling clients to stay ahead of market trends and achieve strategic objectives with greater efficiency and precision.

A Vision Aligned with Market Needs

Stacey Louie, CEO of Hyperdrive Agile Leadership, states, “The acquisition of Scaled OKRs is a testament to our commitment to helping clients outperform their competition through superior agile practices and high-performing teams.” By integrating agile expertise with Scaled OKRs’ objective-setting prowess, they are uniquely positioned to assist companies with operational excellence, product development, and customer focus.

Larry LaSalle, founder of Scaled OKRs, emphasizes the importance of organizational performance, stating, “OKRs are fundamental for achieving strategic agility. With the OKR framework, we help organizations create environments where objectives are challenging, inspirational, and measurable.”

