Hyper Photonix Unveils General Availability of 800G DR8 Optical Transceivers, Addresses Shortage of Next-Generation Interconnects

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hyper Photonix, a leading supplier of high-speed optical transceivers, announces General Availability (GA) of its 800G DR8 products. The 800G DR8 leverages the power of Hyper Silicon™, the company’s patented silicon photonics platform, and demonstrates scalability of its highly successful 400G DR4 product line.









Hyper Photonix 800G optics are available in QSFP-DD112 and OSFP-112 form-factors and 500m to 10km reach, and they are compatible with NVIDIA/Infiniband and Ethernet ecosystems. With completion of comprehensive qualification testing, these 800G products are now in mass production at the company’s high-volume automated manufacturing facility. This milestone underscores Hyper Photonix’s commitment to delivering reliable, high-performance, cost-optimized, next-gen transceivers to its customers worldwide and bridging the gap in global optical interconnect supply and surging AI/ML-driven demand.

“Operators of large AI Clusters started to transition from using multi-mode fiber transceivers to longer reach single-mode fiber modules, including DR8,” commented Dr. Vladimir Kozlov, CEO and Chief Analyst at LightCounting. “Demand for single-mode 800G transceivers is likely to exceed our forecast in 2024 and triple in 2025. Large customers are concerned about the limited manufacturing capacity of their current suppliers and starting to qualify new vendors. It is great timing for the Hyper Photonix announcement.”

“The 800G optical transceiver product line represents the company’s relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence,” said Xavier Clairardin, CEO of Hyper Photonix. “Built on the Hyper Silicon™ platform, these transceivers offer performance, reliability, and capacity tailored to the demands of hyperscale data centers. The cost and power optimized design makes the QSFP-DD112 and OSFP-112 transceivers ideal for Ethernet and Infiniband AI/ML applications.”

Looking ahead, Hyper Photonix is expanding its portfolio of parallel single-mode optics further. The company will announce additional 800G and 1.6T products later this year, including the highly anticipated linear pluggable optic (LPO) and active optical cable (AOC) configurations, further solidifying its position as an industry leader in high-speed optical interconnects.

Hyper Photonix is pleased to offer evaluation samples of the 800G optical transceiver series to interested parties. Customers are encouraged to contact Hyper Photonix sales department at sales@hyperphotonix.com.

For more information, please visit www.hyperphotonix.com.

About Hyper Photonix

Hyper Photonix is a leading provider of Silicon Photonics solutions for data center and AI/ML applications. Its patented Hyper Silicon™ platform is driving high-performance, low-power optical interconnects and enabling next generation high-speed connectivity. With a focus on innovation, scalability, and reliability, Hyper Photonix is delivering the future of optical networking.

Contacts

henryp@hyperphotonix.com