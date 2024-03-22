Home Business Wire Hyper Photonix to Showcase Cutting-Edge Optical 400G/800G Networking Solutions at OFC 2024
Hyper Photonix to Showcase Cutting-Edge Optical 400G/800G Networking Solutions at OFC 2024

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OFC24 Hyper Photonix, a pioneer in silicon photonics technology and high-performance optical transceivers, is showcasing a comprehensive 400G/800G networking demonstration at the upcoming 2024 Optical Fiber Communication Conference and Exhibition (OFC) in San Diego, CA (March 26-28), in the Hyper Photonix booth #1223 and Ethernet Alliance booth #1415.


The live demonstration will feature the latest Hyper Photonix state-of-the-art silicon photonics transceivers operating at 400G and 800G data rates within a network comprised of Celestica switches and test equipment from EXFO, Keysight, MultiLane, Viavi, and Wilder Technologies. Hyper Photonix optical transceivers are built on the company’s proprietary Hyper Silicon™ platform, offering unparalleled performance, reliability, and scalability. Visitors to the Hyper Photonix booth will have the opportunity to dive deeper into the performance and capabilities of these groundbreaking products and their interoperability.

“We are proud to collaborate with some industry leading networking companies to demonstrate the seamless integration of our silicon photonics transceivers in 400G and 800G networking applications,” said Xavier Clairardin, CEO of Hyper Photonix. “Together, we are driving the evolution of optical networking, enabling higher data rates, greater efficiency, and enhanced connectivity in data center and AI/ML applications.”

Visit Hyper Photonix at OFC booth #1223 to see how these cutting-edge solutions are shaping the digital landscape.

About Hyper Photonix

Hyper Photonix is a leading provider of silicon photonics solutions for data center and telecommunications applications. Leveraging its proprietary Hyper Silicon™ platform, Hyper Photonix delivers high-performance, low-power optical transceivers that enable the next generation of high-speed connectivity. With a focus on innovation and reliability, Hyper Photonix is shaping the future of optical networking. For more information, please visit www.hyperphotonix.com.

