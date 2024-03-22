Hyper Photonix to Participate in the Ethernet Alliance Multivendor Interoperability Demonstration at OFC 2024

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hyper Photonix, a pioneer in silicon photonics technology and high-performance optical transceivers, announced its participation in the Ethernet Alliance multivendor optical networking and interoperability demonstration (Booth # 1415) during OFC 2024 in San Diego, CA, March 26-28, 2024.





Hyper Photonix will be showcasing its latest silicon photonics optical transceivers with a broad range of 400G and 800G Hyper Silicon™ Photonics Transceivers interoperating with a multitude of platforms including Arista, Cisco, and Juniper routers and Anritsu, EXFO, Keysight, Spirent, and VeEX test equipment. These cutting-edge products, leveraging the company’s proprietary Hyper Silicon™ platform, exemplify the superior performance of Hyper Photonix’s technology platform, specifically tailored to meet the escalating demands of hyperscale data centers and AI/ML applications.

“The Ethernet Alliance interoperability demo at OFC 2024 is an important opportunity for Hyper Photonix to collaborate with a broad range of network and test equipment manufacturers to showcase the latest advancements in the Ethernet ecosystem, including our Hyper Silicon™ photonics 400GBASE-DR4 and 800GBASE-DR8 optical transceivers,” said Henry Plaessmann, senior director of sales and business development at Hyper Photonix​. “It’s an honor to participate in this premier event with so many industry players dedicated to fostering cooperation, innovation, and accelerating wide-scale deployment of state-of-the-art networking technology.”​

Hyper Photonix invites industry professionals attending OFC24 to visit the Ethernet Alliance Booth 1415 and the Hyper Photonix booth 1223, to see and learn more about the capabilities of its optical transceiver products.

About Hyper Photonix

Hyper Photonix is a leading provider of Silicon Photonics solutions for data center and telecommunications applications. Leveraging its proprietary Hyper Silicon™ platform, Hyper Photonix delivers high-performance, low-power optical transceivers that enable the next generation of high-speed connectivity. With a focus on innovation and reliability, Hyper Photonix is shaping the future of optical networking. For more information, please visit www.hyperphotonix.com.

