Hyosung TNS appoints Bryan Choi as CEO

Mr. Choi, 61, graduated Seoul National University with a degree in mechanical engineering, after which he joined Samsung Electronics in 1987. During his long tenure at Samsung Electronics, Mr. Choi worked in technology development, marketing, sales, and strategy. He was eventually appointed as the leader of Global Strategic Marketing Division in 2022, where he took charge of Samsung Electronics’ Mobile eXperience business.

Through Mr. Choi’s leadership as the European sales manager, Samsung Electronics ascended to the top spot in the European TV market. In addition, while acting as the mobile division head at Samsung Electronics America (SEA), he also helped the company expand its mobile smartphone revenue and market share throughout the world.

The Hyosung Corporation stated, “We expect Hyosung TNS to take another leap forward under the leadership of CEO Choi. His background in sales and marketing, along with his rich experience and global mindset, will make him well positioned to fully realize Hyosung TNS’ vision.” Nancy Daniels, Hyosung Americas CRO, said, “Bryan’s global experience combined with his technology background will be a welcome addition to the new executive team supporting the expansion of Hyosung in the cash and payments technology business.”

“We will expand beyond ATMs to become a payments industry Global Human Experience Maker,” said Mr. Choi. “By enhancing our capabilities through stronger internal communication, as well as driving customer-centric innovation, we aim to establish Hyosung TNS as a global leader in revolutionizing consumers’ everyday experiences.”

Hyosung TNS has grown rapidly in recent years through successful innovation in the ATM industry. With solutions deployed in 51 countries, Hyosung TNS has garnered the market leading position in countries such as South Korea, the United States, and Indonesia. Expansion into new fields such as the retail kiosk and self-checkout businesses has also helped to further boost the company as a world-class solutions provider.

About Hyosung TNS Inc.

Hyosung TNS Inc. is a global leader in financial and retail self-service solutions. Its innovations bridge the gap between physical and digital channels to help many of the world’s top banks and retail businesses achieve growth, as well as improve life’s day-to-day interactions for millions of people around the world. Based in South Korea, Hyosung TNS has over 3,600 employees worldwide, with numerous R&D and manufacturing facilities focused on creating a customer-centric culture that thrives on its dedication to crafting the very best technology.

About Hyosung Americas

Hyosung Americas, the world’s leading cash management and payments platform service provider, is the North American subsidiary of South Korea-based Hyosung TNS Inc. Since entering the North American market in 1998, Hyosung has grown from the largest provider of ATMs in the United States, to offering best-in-class, innovative and transformative technology solutions across the cash management and payments spectrum. Hyosung Americas is headquartered in Irving, Texas, and provides research and development support in its Global Software Center in Dayton, Ohio.

