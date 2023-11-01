Hyosung Innovue Names Nancy Gail Daniels as New Chief Revenue Officer

IRVING, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Hyosung Innovue announced Nancy Gail Daniels as the company’s first Chief Revenue Officer. Nancy comes to the position with over 45 years of experience and has held leadership roles at Fujitsu, NCR and Hyosung. Most recently she served as Managing Member and Operating Partner for HTx Holdings.





In her new role, Nancy will be responsible for leading all revenue generation within the company including Direct Sales, Channel Sales, Retail Sales, Software Sales, Professional Services, Field Services and Customer Support.

The creation of the CRO position was part of an overall strategic evolution of the company that allows it to pivot and grow, aligning with the new brand announcement made earlier this year. The company’s launch of its TangoNet API-based payment network coupled with recent innovations of retail self-order and checkout services has exponentially broadened the market sectors served by the company.

“In support of our brand transformation and our growth in new markets, we felt it was appropriate to have someone focused on our revenue growth and structure to pivot us in that direction. Nancy is a powerful leader who can make a real difference to our people and both existing and new customers,” notes Hyosung Innovue CEO Sanghwan Kweon.

Hyosung Innovue has made major investments in technology and innovation as a part of this growth strategy. These areas of innovation are fueling growth in new markets while the company remains committed to the evolution of its traditional cash automation business as it pivots into new technologies and services for the financial and retail markets.

About Hyosung Innovue

Hyosung Innovue, the world’s leading cash management and payments platform service provider, is the North American subsidiary of South Korea-based Hyosung TNS, Inc. Since entering the North American market in 1998, Hyosung Innovue has grown from the largest provider of ATMs in the United States, to offering best-in-class, innovative and transformative technology solutions across the cash management and payments spectrum. Hyosung Innovue is headquartered in Irving, Texas, and provides research and development support in its Global Software Center in Dayton, Ohio.

