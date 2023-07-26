<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Hyosung Innovue Announces New Cajera Pivot Recycling ATM Series

IRVING, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Hyosung Innovue announced the expansion of the Cajera Series cash recycling ATM line. The Cajera Pivot Series, which includes three ATMs, reimagines the role of traditional retail ATMs by enabling cash-in transactions for all denominations and recycling for up to 3 denominations, all in the same footprint as a standard retail cash-dispensing ATM.




The cost of cash management remains the biggest hurdle to profitable operations for retailers and ATM deployers alike. Cajera Pivot ATMs seek to solve this problem by providing new store cash-management efficiencies, revenue streams and increased foot traffic through Hyosung Innovue’s innovative alternative financial services platform, TangoNet.

When paired with TangoNet, Cajera Pivot Series ATMs unlock maximum value, enabling retailers to provide customers with cash-in services such as money remittance, bill payment, cryptocurrency purchase and more.

“The Cajera Pivot Series is our latest innovation, solidifying Hyosung Innovue’s leadership position in the retail ATM market. The launch of the Cajera Pivot Series demonstrates our commitment to our customers and the ever-changing retail landscape,” said Chad Young, Executive Vice President of Sales at Hyosung Innovue Americas. “Furthermore, Cajera’s integration with TangoNet will impact our customers and partners by unlocking incredible efficiencies and generating all-new revenue streams.”

To learn more about these innovations and how Hyosung Innovue can enhance customer experiences, please visit hyosunginnovue.com, the company’s brand-new website.

About Hyosung Innovue

Hyosung Innovue, the world’s leading cash management and payments platform service provider, is the North American subsidiary of South Korea-based Hyosung TNS, Inc. Since entering the North American market in 1998, Hyosung Innovue has grown from the largest provider of ATMs in the United States, to offering best-in-class, innovative and transformative technology solutions across the cash management and payments spectrum. Hyosung Innovue is headquartered in Irving, Texas, and provides research and development support in its Global Software Center in Dayton, Ohio.

Contacts

Sara Burgos | Sunwest Communications

sburgos@sunwestpr.com | 469-221-1820

