Hyosung Americas Names Nancy Gail Daniels as Chief Operating Officer

IRVING, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Hyosung Americas announced the promotion of Nancy Gail Daniels to Chief Operating Officer. Nancy comes to the position with over 50 years of experience and has held leadership roles at Fujitsu, NCR, and Hyosung. For the past 35 years, Nancy has held C-Level leadership positions and most recently served as Chief Revenue Officer for Hyosung Americas.









In her new role, Nancy will continue to be responsible for leading revenue generation within the company including FI Direct Sales, Channel Sales, Retail Sales, Software Sales, and Parts Sales. She will now take over leadership of operations and procurement for the company.

The promotion to this role is part of the overall strategic evolution of the company that allows it to pivot and grow.

“Nancy’s significant experience in the ATM industry coupled with her passion for providing top-level service to our customers makes her the perfect candidate for this position. Nancy is a strategic leader who has made a real difference for both existing and new customers. With her expertise in service and operations, Nancy will lead the company into even greater expansion,” said Kunoh Kim, Chief Executive Officer.

“This is a great honor that will allow me to further the vision for an even stronger Hyosung,” Ms. Daniels remarked. She will begin her new role immediately.

About Hyosung Americas

Hyosung Americas, the world’s leading cash management and payments platform service provider, is the North American subsidiary of South Korea-based Hyosung TNS, Inc. Since entering the North American market in 1998, Hyosung Americas has grown from one of the largest providers of ATMs in the United States, to offering best-in-class, innovative and transformative technology solutions across the cash management and payments spectrum. Hyosung Americas is headquartered in Irving, Texas, and provides research and development support in its Global Software Center in Dayton, Ohio.

