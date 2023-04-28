<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Hyliion Holdings to Host Inaugural In-Person Investor Day on June 27, 2023

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) (“Hyliion,”) a leader in electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 semi-trucks, today formally invited investors to its inaugural in-person Investor Day in Austin, Texas. The event will run from 11 a.m. ET/10 a.m. CT to 4 p.m. ET/3 p.m. CT on Tuesday, June 27.

The in-person event will consist of various experiences at Hyliion’s corporate headquarters, including a production facility tour, ride and drives in Hypertruck ERX™ and KARNO™ demo vehicles, a look at KARNO™ stationary power opportunities and more. The event will also feature presentations from Hyliion’s management team, KARNO’s chief engineer, and additional guest speakers. These presentations will be publicly available via a live webcast.

Hyliion’s Investor Day

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Time: 11:00 a.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. CT – 4 p.m. ET/3 p.m. CT

Register for the in-person or virtual event here: https://hyliion-inc-investor-day-2023.open-exchange.net/

An archived webcast of the event will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of Hyliion’s website after the event concludes.

About Hyliion

Hyliion’s mission is to reduce the carbon intensity and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions of Class 8 commercial trucks by being a leading provider of electrified powertrain solutions. Leveraging advanced software algorithms and data analytics capabilities, Hyliion offers fleets an easy, efficient system to decrease fuel and operating expenses while seamlessly integrating with their existing fleet operations. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Hyliion designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions that are designed to be installed on most major Class 8 commercial trucks, with the goal of transforming the commercial transportation industry’s environmental impact at scale. For more information, visit www.hyliion.com.

Contacts

Hyliion Holdings Corp.
Ryann Malone
press@hyliion.com
(833) 495-4466

Kellen Ferris
ir@hyliion.com
(737) 292-8649

