Hyliion Holdings Schedules Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast for November 15, 2024

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) (“Hyliion”), a developer of sustainable electricity-producing technology, today announced it will host a conference call and accompanying webcast at 11:00 a.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. CT on Friday, November 15, 2024, to discuss its financial results, the Company’s business and outlook. Hyliion plans to report its 2024 third quarter financial results after the market close on Thursday, November 14, 2024.


Hyliion’s Third Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call

Date: Friday, November 15, 2024

Time: 11:00 a.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. CT

Conference Call Online Registration for the Q&A:

https://registrations.events/direct/Q4I75981708

Access the Webcast:

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/738490395

An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of the Hyliion website.

About Hyliion

Hyliion is committed to creating innovative solutions that enable clean, flexible, and affordable electricity production. The Company’s primary focus is to provide distributed power generators that can operate on various fuel sources to future-proof against an ever-changing energy economy. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, and with research and development in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hyliion is initially targeting the commercial and waste management industries with a locally deployable generator that can offer prime power as well as energy arbitrage opportunities. Beyond stationary power, Hyliion will address mobile applications such as vehicles and marine. The Company aims to offer innovative, yet practical solutions that contribute positively to the environment in the energy economy. For further information, please visit www.hyliion.com.

Contacts

Hyliion Holdings Corp.

press@hyliion.com

Investor Relations

ir@hyliion.com

