<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Hyliion Holdings Schedules Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast for...
Business Wire

Hyliion Holdings Schedules Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast for August 9, 2023

di Business Wire

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) (“Hyliion”), a leader in electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 semi-trucks, today announced it will host a conference call and accompanying webcast at 11:00 a.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. CT on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, to discuss its financial results, the Company’s business, and outlook. Hyliion plans to report its 2023 second quarter financial results after the market close on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.


Hyliion’s Second Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Time: 11:00 a.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. CT

Conference Call Online Registration:

https://conferencingportals.com/event/WWuBdYoc

Access the Webcast:

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/266141773
An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of the Hyliion website.

About Hyliion

Hyliion’s mission is to reduce the carbon intensity and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions of Class 8 commercial trucks by being a leading provider of electrified powertrain solutions. Leveraging advanced software algorithms and data analytics capabilities, Hyliion offers fleets an easy, efficient system to decrease fuel and operating expenses while seamlessly integrating with their existing fleet operations. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Hyliion designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions that are designed to be installed on most major Class 8 commercial trucks, with the goal of transforming the commercial transportation industry’s environmental impact at scale. For more information, visit www.hyliion.com.

Contacts

Ryann Malone
press@hyliion.com
(833) 495-4466

Kellen Ferris
ir@hyliion.com
(833) 495-4466

Articoli correlati

Cenntro Electric Group Announces First Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Q1 2023 Net Revenue Increased 90% to $3.5 millionFREEHOLD, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) (“Cenntro” or “the...
Continua a leggere

CoStar Group Second Quarter 2023 Revenue Increased 13% Year-over-Year and Net New Bookings Were $82 Million. CoStar Group Reaches 105 Million Monthly Visitors.

Business Wire Business Wire -
 WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP), a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information and analytics in the...
Continua a leggere

Visa Inc. Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) today announced its fiscal third quarter 2023 financial results through an earnings release...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php