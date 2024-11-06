Hyliion Holdings Corp. Announces Transfer of Stock Listing to NYSE American

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) (“Hyliion”), a developer of sustainable electricity-producing technology, today announced that it will transfer its stock exchange listing from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) to the NYSE American exchange. The transition is expected to be effective following market close on November 8, 2024, with trading as an NYSE American-listed security beginning on November 11, 2024. Hyliion will continue to trade under its existing ticker symbol, “HYLN.”





“We are pleased to extend our relationship within the NYSE family of exchanges by joining the NYSE American,” said Thomas Healy, Founder and CEO of Hyliion. “This move aligns with our strategic goals, allowing us to access the tailored benefits offered to NYSE American-listed companies while maintaining the strength of our existing investor base.”

The proactive decision to list on NYSE American provides Hyliion with a number of advantages, including improved cost efficiency and targeted support for companies at Hyliion’s current growth stage. The NYSE American exchange offers a specialized platform that supports innovation-focused enterprises and early-stage companies with reduced listing fees and regulatory flexibility, helping Hyliion to allocate more resources toward its product commercialization and further technology development.

This transition is expected to have no material impact on shareholder ability to trade or transfer stock, ensuring continuity and liquidity for current and prospective investors.

About Hyliion

Hyliion is committed to creating innovative solutions that enable clean, flexible and affordable electricity production. The Company’s primary focus is to provide distributed power generators that can operate on various fuel sources to future-proof against an ever-changing energy economy. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, and with research and development in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hyliion is initially targeting the commercial and waste management industries with a locally deployable generator that can offer prime power as well as energy arbitrage opportunities. Beyond stationary power, Hyliion will address mobile applications such as vehicles and marine. The Company aims to offer innovative, yet practical solutions that contribute positively to the environment in the energy economy. For further information, please visit www.hyliion.com.

