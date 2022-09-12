Hygieia adds clinical partners in New York and North Carolina to its d-Nav® Insulin Management Program

Partnership model increases doctors’ ability to coordinate patients’ insulin therapy and offers new reimbursement opportunities

LIVONIA, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#diabetes—Hygieia, a provider of digital therapeutics for insulin management, has added Endocrine Associates of West Village P.C. in Manhattan and Long Island City, NY, and Physicians East in Greenville, NC, as clinical partners. The partnerships are the first in their respective states and make Hygieia’s d-Nav® autonomous insulin therapy service available to more patients with advanced type 2 diabetes.

Roughly two out of three patients in endocrinology practices have diabetes and about 25% of those patients use insulin. These patients require time-consuming, ongoing care management to keep their blood sugar levels stable. Most physicians do not have the time or resources to analyze and adjust their patients’ insulin doses as often as needed.

With the d-Nav clinical partnership, endocrinologists can ensure their patients receive necessary dose adjustments whenever needed, without an office visit. This significantly frees-up the physician’s time.

The unique d-Nav® Insulin Management Program uses the only FDA-cleared technology to autonomously prescribe the appropriate insulin dose each time a patient prepares to inject. So, rather than adjusting an insulin dose only after a patient sees their doctor for evaluation, d-Nav Technology allows users to receive dose adjustments directly.

“With Hygieia’s partnership model, patients get autonomous dose adjustments, which leads to better outcomes, while endocrinology practices have the opportunity for additional revenue without increasing physicians’ time commitment,” said Israel Hodish, M.D., Ph.D., Hygieia medical director and co-founder.

The two new partners are incorporating the d-Nav program into a standard protocol for their eligible patients. Endocrine Associates of West Village, P.C., has locations in Long Island City and New York City. They specialize in endocrine disorders and have a focus on patients with diabetes.

“This clinical partnership model is good for our patients and for our practice operations. We’ve reviewed the science, and we anticipate better patient outcomes along with more time for staff to care for our patients,” said Anastasios Manessis, M.D., an endocrinologist at Endocrine Associates of West Village, P.C.

Physicians East is a multispecialty healthcare practice with 11 locations across greater Greenville, N.C. Their endocrinology practice recently moved to a larger location in Greenville to better serve their growing patient population.

“Diabetes can be extremely difficult to manage, particularly in patients whose type 2 diabetes has advanced to the stage where they need to inject insulin. We’re thrilled to offer patients the d-Nav program, and we’re working with Hygieia to launch the program quickly,” said Mark Warren, M.D., head of endocrinology at Physicians East.

Patients using d-Nav Technology can safely receive the frequency of insulin titration that meets the American Diabetes Association’s 2021 standard of care, without added demands on the physician’s time. The result is safe and effective insulin treatment. Studies have shown that nearly 90 percent of d-Nav patients have improved A1C levels within 90 days*, without increasing the risk for hypoglycemia**.

For more information on the d-Nav Insulin Management Program, visit d-nav.com

About Hygieia

Hygieia is the developer of d-Nav®, the first FDA-cleared technology to autonomously adjust insulin doses directly to the patient. d-Nav’s AI-powered technology automatically interprets data and independently initiates insulin management. The d-Nav Insulin Management Program adds clinical support that helps people with type 2 diabetes adjust their insulin doses according to their body’s changing insulin needs. Studies have shown that nearly 90 percent of people using d-Nav report lower A1C in just three months*, without increasing the risk for hypoglycemia**. The d-Nav Insulin Management Program has been peer-reviewed with studies published in leading medical journals. Hygieia is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan. Learn more at d-Nav.com.

* John E Schneider et al. Impact of a Novel Insulin Management Service on Non-insulin Pharmaceutical Expenses. J Health Econ Outcomes Res. 2018 Feb 20;6(1):53-62. https://jheor.org/article/9783

** Richard M Bergenstal et al. Automated insulin dosing guidance to optimise insulin management in patients with type 2 diabetes: a multicentre, randomised controlled trial. Lancet 2019 Mar 16;393(10176):1138-1148. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30808512/

About Endocrine Associates of West Village P.C.

Endocrine Associates of West Village PC offers innovative, patient-focused care at offices in Long Island City and the Murray Hill neighborhood of Manhattan, New York City. Led by Anastasios Manessis, M.D., FACE, ECNU, ABOM, the endocrinology team provides a collaborative approach to diagnosing and treating hormonal health issues, including diabetes and weight loss, in teens and adults of all ages. Learn more at endocrinenyc.com.

About Physicians East

Physicians East is eastern North Carolina’s largest, private, medical-surgical, multispecialty healthcare practice, with 20 specialties, 90 physicians and more than 600 staff in 11 locations. Established in 1965, Physicians East P.A. is a team of skilled healthcare professionals united to meet the challenge of delivering quality, cost-efficient, comprehensive healthcare to the people of eastern North Carolina. Learn more at physicianseast.com.

