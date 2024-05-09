Hydrow Acquires Majority Stake in Speede Fitness

Hydrow and its investors to add new technology and analytics to Hydrow’s whole-body connected fitness platform

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hydrow, the leading connected rowing brand that brings the on-water experience of rowing straight to your home, today announced that Hydrow and its investors acquired a majority stake in Speede Fitness, a force in high-tech strength training equipment and analytics. Hydrow also retains the option to acquire the remainder of Speede. This strategic acquisition merges Speede’s strength and Hydrow’s aerobic modalities to deliver an industry-leading connected fitness platform, using data to provide personalized health benefits, and lays the groundwork for the future of the at-home fitness market.





Strength training has one of the largest total addressable markets in fitness, and with Speede’s advanced technology outperforming current offerings, this acquisition is a significant milestone for both companies. This investment supports Hydrow’s mission to expand as a whole-body health company by incorporating a critical modality to diversify its product lineup, with a consumer product expected to come to market next year.

“We are thrilled to welcome Speede to the team,” said Bruce Smith, Hydrow’s Founder. “Speede’s cutting-edge approach to strength training perfectly complements our immersive rowing experience. This move will enhance our ability to support our members in achieving their whole health goals with greater efficiency.”

Hydrow’s connected rowers combine cutting-edge technology with immersive content, delivering an engaging, effective full-body workout experience. Speede’s innovative equipment, tested and used by professional athletes, enables quick and efficient personalized workouts with isotonic, isokinetic, and eccentric force profiles that offer a range of muscle-loading modes. Speede has also developed innovations in tracking user performance through built-in analytics and AI, ensuring a personalized and data-driven workout experience.

“We are excited to combine Speede’s tech and analytics with Hydrow while leveraging their expertise in connected fitness to bring our workouts to their dedicated membership,” said Greg Tepas, co-founder of Speede Fitness. “Together, we will improve how people approach strength training and provide them with the tools and guidance they need to achieve their fitness goals.”

Hydrow aims to lead the next stage of the industry, focusing on whole health and longevity by spearheading further consolidation and delivering comprehensive and innovative solutions that motivate people towards healthier, more active lifestyles.

About Hydrow

Hydrow is the leading at-home connected rower that leverages innovative technology to bring the on-water, outdoor experience of rowing to the home. Engineered by rowing experts, Hydrow recreates the feeling of rowing directly on the water via an algorithm-based, patented electromagnetic, and computer-controlled drag mechanism. World-class athletes lead members through challenging rows that engage 86% of the body’s major muscle groups – twice that of cycling or running – as well as yoga, Pilates, functional movement, and strength training for a full-body, full-service fitness solution. With the ability to harness the visual, auditory, and emotional components of rowing, the connected fitness rower delivers a best-in-class, full-body workout. Hydrow, Inc. was founded in 2017 by Bruce Smith, a former US National team coach and former Executive Director of Community Rowing, Inc. Headquartered in Boston, Hydrow is focused on creating whole health solutions that allow people to feel more connected to one another and live healthier lives on a daily basis.

About Speede Fitness

Speede Fitness, a leader in fitness technology, offers advanced strength training equipment designed to optimize workout efficiency through cutting-edge analytics and intelligent technology. Our solutions, backed by professional athletes, leverage real-time feedback and personalized training programs to enhance performance and accelerate progress. With a commitment to innovation, Speede Fitness’s equipment features dynamic resistance adjustments and detailed performance tracking, making strength training more accessible and results-oriented for enthusiasts and athletes alike.

Contacts

Media Contact

Michael Braun



press@hydrow.com