HYAS Sweeps Globee® Awards with High Honors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia & LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Cybersecurity–HYAS Infosec, the adversary infrastructure platform provider that offers unparalleled visibility, protection, and security against all kinds of malware and attacks, today announced that it has been named the Gold Globee winner in multiple categories, including: Advanced Threat Intelligence, Cyber Threat Intelligence, Cybersecurity Research, and Fraud Protection and Prevention. HYAS was also named the Silver Globee winner in the Threat Intelligence and Cybersecurity Thought Leadership categories.

HYAS’ protective DNS solution, HYAS Protect, is designed and tested to ensure that it protects organizations regardless of how attackers change their techniques, tactics, vectors, and entry points. HYAS Protect not only adds resiliency as part of a security-in-depth strategy, but it finds the hidden backdoors that criminals try to leave behind.

HYAS’ Proactive Threat Intelligence solution, HYAS Insight, not only provides unique insights but provides analysts, researchers, investigators, and organizations the ability to get proactive against what the criminals will do next. HYAS Insight delivers unrivaled intelligence around verdicts, related infrastructure, and attribution for organizations to understand the nature of the threats and risks they face, enabling them to adapt their defenses ahead of the next attack.

The 20th Annual 2024 Globee Cybersecurity Awards recognize business excellence globally and has honored HYAS for its innovative and groundbreaking solutions, currently deployed in organizations, critical infrastructure providers, MSPs, and MSSPs around the world.

HYAS was further recognized for its groundbreaking research on the future of intelligent, fully autonomous malware, including the development of its BlackMamba AI-generated malware, as well as its fully autonomous cousin, EyeSpy. Research into AI-based threats is critical for HYAS to drive high product efficacy that not only protects against the attacks of today but tomorrow as well.

HYAS is renowned for its outstanding innovation, market leadership, and product excellence. The Globee Cybersecurity Awards spotlight the achievements of companies and individuals excelling in risk management, threat detection, cloud security, data privacy, and beyond.

This incredible sweep of awards reflects the unique ability of HYAS’ powerful threat intelligence and protective DNS solutions to proactively and immediately detect and thwart cyber attacks and ensure true business resiliency.

San Madan, President of Globee Awards, said: “Congratulations to the 2024 victors for their pivotal role in fortifying our digital world. Your dedication and ingenuity not only contribute to advancing cybersecurity but also inspire the community to strive for excellence. We’re honored to celebrate your success.”

HYAS CEO David Ratner said, “Organizations need operational and cyber resiliency now more than ever. While others make decisions based on lists and feeds, HYAS tracks adversary infrastructure from its creation and as it changes on the internet in real time. The internet is not a static system, and the HYAS Adversary Infrastructure Platform not only sees the creation of adversary infrastructure faster and before others, but also has patented techniques to update intelligence and verdicts based on how infrastructure changes in real time. This unmatched level of intelligence is proving crucial, because most organizations do not even know they’ve been breached until it’s too late. We thank Ms. Madan and the Globee judges for these important recognitions.”

About HYAS

HYAS is the world-leading authority on cyber adversary infrastructure and communication to that infrastructure. HYAS is dedicated to protecting organizations and solving intelligence problems through detection of adversary infrastructure and anomalous communication patterns.

We help businesses see more, do more, and understand more in real time about the nature of the threats they face. HYAS turns metadata into actionable threat intelligence, actual adversary visibility, and protective DNS that renders malware inoperable. For more information visit HYAS.com.

