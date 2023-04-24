<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire  HYAS Sweeps Global InfoSec Awards with Eight Wins at RSA 2023 Conference
Business Wire

 HYAS Sweeps Global InfoSec Awards with Eight Wins at RSA 2023 Conference

di Business Wire

Named Hot Company in Protective DNS, DNS Security, Threat Intelligence, Security Investigation Platform, Threat Actor Infrastructure Mapping, Cloud Workload Protection, OT Security, and Critical Infrastructure Protection

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AwardsHYAS Infosec, leaders in utilizing advanced adversary infrastructure intelligence, detection, and prevention to preemptively neutralize cyber-attacks, today announced that it has won eight awards from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), a leading electronic information security magazine, including:

Hot Company – Protective DNS

Hot Company – DNS Security

Hot Company – Threat Intelligence

Hot Company – Security Investigation Platform

Hot Company – Threat Actor Infrastructure Mapping

Hot Company – Cloud Workload Protection

Hot Company – OT Security

Hot Company – Critical Infrastructure Protection

“HYAS’s eight prestigious Global InfoSec Awards clearly stand out, and reflect that HYAS embodies the three major features we look for in winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats, today; providing a cost-effective solution; and distinctive, important cybersecurity innovation that helps mitigate cyber risk, allowing user organizations to get and stay steps ahead of the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

“We’re honored to receive not one but eight prestigious cybersecurity awards from Cyber Defense Magazine, during their 11th anniversary as an independent cybersecurity news and information provider. We greatly appreciate these important recognitions,” said HYAS CEO David Ratner.

Protective DNS is endorsed by CISA and considered a best practice in network security, and the HYAS protective DNS solution is increasingly used by security-aware organizations around the world. It combines authoritative knowledge of attacker infrastructure and unrivaled domain-based intelligence to proactively enforce security and identify and block the command and control (C2) communication used by malware, ransomware, phishing, and other forms of cyberattacks.

By analyzing data aggregated from leading private and commercial sources around the world, HYAS is able to identify suspicious infrastructure likely to be used in attacks — sometimes months before it is even activated. HYAS’s advanced threat intelligence allows users to investigate, identify, and attribute attacks, helping organizations protect themselves from future threats and gain greater visibility into what is happening in real-time across their networks.

“Regardless of how attackers get into a network — and they will get in — HYAS’s preemptive defense reframes the game by focusing on unique visibility at the DNS level to understand the full picture of who is communicating to whom,” said Ratner.

Even if an attack has bypassed a network’s perimeter defenses, HYAS detects and blocks the beaconing requests typical of malicious command and control communication, letting organizations stop these attacks before they cause harm and ensure business resiliency and continuity.

About HYAS

HYAS is a world-leading authority on cyber adversary infrastructure and communication to that infrastructure. HYAS is dedicated to protecting organizations and solving intelligence problems through detection of adversary infrastructure and anomalous communication patterns.

We help businesses see more, do more, and understand more in real time about the nature of the threats they face. HYAS turns metadata into actionable threat intelligence, actual adversary visibility, and protective DNS that renders malware inoperable. For more information visit HYAS.com.

Contacts

Amy Levine

Director of Marketing, HYAS

Amy (dot) Levine (at) Hyas (dot) com

877-572-6446

Dan Chmielewski

Madison Alexander PR

Dchm@madisonalexanderpr.com

949-231-2965

Articoli correlati

ISG Study Finds Customer Experience a Top Enterprise Priority, Off-Limits From Cost Optimization

Business Wire Business Wire -
ISG to detail study findings at ISG Xperience Summit, May 15–16 in San Francisco Executives with American Express, Google, Aflac,...
Continua a leggere

Skyhigh Security Wins Two Global InfoSec Awards during RSA Conference 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
Skyhigh Security and CEO Gee Rittenhouse Take Top Honors in 11th Annual AwardsSAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Skyhigh Security today announced it...
Continua a leggere

U.S.’ First Climate Tech Factory for Low-Light PV Cells Comes Online in California from Ambient Photonics

Business Wire Business Wire -
Ambient achieves automated production of unique low-cost, high-density PV cell technology for powering battery-free electronicsSCOTTS VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ambient Photonics...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

ISG Study Finds Customer Experience a Top Enterprise Priority, Off-Limits From Cost Optimization

Business Wire