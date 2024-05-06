HYAS Sweeps Coveted Global InfoSec Awards during RSA Conference 2024

HYAS Takes Top Honors in Nine Prestigious Categories in 12th Annual Global InfoSec Awards at RSAC 2024

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Cybersecurity—HYAS Infosec, the adversary infrastructure platform provider that offers unparalleled visibility, protection, and security against all kinds of malware and attacks, today announced that it has won nine Global InfoSec Awards from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), a leading electronic information security magazine.









The judges have awarded HYAS highest honors in:

Next Gen Critical Infrastructure Protection

Hot Company DNS Security

Security Hot Company OT Security

Most Innovative Protective DNS

Next Gen Security Investigation Platform

Cutting Edge SMB Cybersecurity

Best Product Threat Actor Infrastructure Mapping

Next Gen Threat Detection, Incident Response, Hunting and Triage Platform

Cutting Edge Threat Intelligence

“We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cyber-crime. HYAS is absolutely worthy of these nine coveted awards, and worthy of consideration for deployment in your environment,” said Yan Ross, Global Editor of Cyber Defense Magazine.

The unique combination of HYAS cybersecurity products enable organizations to preemptively thwart adversarial actions.

HYAS Insight – Identifying Attacker Infrastructure

The HYAS Insight threat intelligence and investigation platform is designed to identify attacker infrastructure swiftly and accurately and help analysts get proactive against future attacks. Leveraging advanced threat intelligence data and techniques, it efficiently traces and attributes attacks and fraud, and highlights verdicts, related infrastructure, and actor attribution, or “VRA”. The platform provides unparalleled visibility into every aspect of an attack, including its origin, current infrastructure in use, alerts for newly relevant infrastructure, and anticipation of future adversarial tactics to evade detection and compromise targets. Trusted by numerous Fortune 500 companies, HYAS Insight draws upon exclusive data sources and innovative collection methods to empower security and fraud investigations.

HYAS Protect – Protective DNS to Block Malicious Activity

Built on the underpinning technology of HYAS Insight threat intelligence, HYAS Protect is a protective DNS solution that combines authoritative knowledge of attacker infrastructure and unrivaled domain-based intelligence to proactively enforce security and block the command and control (C2) communication used by malware, ransomware, phishing, supply-chain, and other forms of cyber attacks. HYAS Protect not only stops cyber threats before they can do damage, it plays a pivotal role in ensuring the continuity and uninterrupted operations of organizations, a key aspect of a zero-trust architecture and a critical component to the implementation of true cyber resiliency

“We’re thrilled to receive nine of the most prestigious and coveted cybersecurity awards from Cyber Defense Magazine, during their 12th anniversary as an independent cybersecurity news and information provider. We knew the competition would be tough and with top judges who are leading infosec experts from around the globe, we couldn’t be more pleased,” said David Ratner, CEO, HYAS.

HYAS remains dedicated to empowering organizations of all sizes to defend against cyber threats effectively, offering tailored solutions to address the unique challenges faced by various industries and sectors. By fostering collaboration, knowledge sharing, and continuous innovation, HYAS aims to empower businesses worldwide to navigate the complexities of the digital realm with confidence and resilience.

About HYAS

HYAS is a world-leading authority on cyber adversary infrastructure and communication to that infrastructure. HYAS is dedicated to protecting organizations and solving intelligence problems through detection of adversary infrastructure and anomalous communication patterns. HYAS turns metadata into actionable threat intelligence, actual adversary visibility, and protective DNS that renders malware inoperable. For more information visit https://www.hyas.com/

