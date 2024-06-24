HYAS Insight Delivers New Threat Intelligence Visualization and Intuitive User Experience and Offers an Elegant Alternative to RiskIQ EOL

VANCOUVER, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HYAS—HYAS Infosec, the adversary infrastructure platform provider offering unparalleled protection and visibility against ransomware, phishing, and other types of cyberattacks, today announced a new edition of HYAS Insight. The award-winning threat intelligence solution is used worldwide by law enforcement and Fortune 500 enterprise clients alike who benefit from the solution’s unprecedented visibility into the origins of attacks, the campaign infrastructure being used, and the resources likely to be used against them in the future.





As the industry expert in infrastructure intelligence, HYAS leverages a proprietary “VRA” analytics capability to provide organizations with superior real-time intelligence on Verdicts, Related Infrastructure, and Actors. HYAS Insight clients leverage VRA to better answer the critical cybersecurity questions about “what happened” and proactively mitigate the threat of future attacks with unmatched speed and effectiveness.

Additionally, HYAS Insight’s Malware Infrastructure dashboard now delivers timely, graphically presented insights into the hundreds of thousands of individual malware samples that HYAS detonates daily. This capability offers unparalleled visibility into the current state of malware globally, enabling organizations to identify and track trends, gather more information, and gain better visibility into the threat landscape.

HYAS’ Malware Infrastructure intelligence also includes a newly expanded set of domains and IPs representing malware command and control (C2), and new visualization that shows distribution of top C2 intelligence by country. Threat hunters and fraud investigators now get one-click visibility into the regions and resources through which threat actors actively push exploits. These new capabilities make it easy for security and fraud teams to see the most pertinent information and immediately drill down. And HYAS Insight’s free Intel Feed makes consuming the latest malware infrastructure intelligence a snap, without worrying about budget, the procurement process, or red tape.

A Preferred Alternative for RiskIQ Users

With RiskIQ’s partial integration into Microsoft Defender and impending end-of-life for its standalone features, organizations searching for a suitable alternative to a comprehensive infrastructure intelligence platform find HYAS Insight an exceptional replacement solution. New users will immediately benefit from comprehensive threat intelligence, real-time analytics, seamless integration, and an intuitive user interface.

HYAS Insight upgrades deliver:

Broader Data Coverage: HYAS Insight’s diverse data sources provide a more detailed and accurate view of potential threats.

HYAS Insight’s diverse data sources provide a more detailed and accurate view of potential threats. Independent Operation: Unlike RiskIQ, HYAS Insight doesn’t require integration with Microsoft Defender TI Premium, and integrates out of the box with various leading visualization, TIP, SIEM, and SOAR solutions, offering greater flexibility.

Unlike RiskIQ, HYAS Insight doesn’t require integration with Microsoft Defender TI Premium, and integrates out of the box with various leading visualization, TIP, SIEM, and SOAR solutions, offering greater flexibility. Future-Proof Investment: HYAS Insight is dedicated to continuous improvement, ensuring it keeps up with emerging cybersecurity challenges.

“Organizations making the switch to HYAS Insight can expect to be up and running in minutes, making the transition to a new intelligence provider smooth and efficient,” said Chris Needs, VP of Product Management, HYAS. “This transition not only strengthens security measures with a wide variety of infrastructure intelligence content, but also streamlines operations and leads to better outcomes in threat detection and response. HYAS Insight gives organizations the ability to identify, track, and attribute fraud and malicious cyber attacks faster and more completely.”

About HYAS

HYAS is a world-leading authority on cyber adversary infrastructure and communication to that infrastructure. HYAS is dedicated to protecting organizations and solving intelligence problems through detection of adversary infrastructure and anomalous communication patterns. We help businesses see more, do more, and understand more in real time about the nature of the threats they face. HYAS turns meta-data into actionable threat intelligence, actual adversary visibility, and protective DNS that renders malware inoperable. For more information visit HYAS.com.

Contacts

HYAS Press Contacts:

Amy Levine



Director of Marketing, HYAS



Amy.Levine@Hyas.com

877-572-6446

Dan Chmielewski



Madison Alexander PR



Dchm@madisonalexanderpr.com

949-231-2965