HYAS Infosec Integrates With ConnectWise Through Invent Program, Companies Celebrate Certified Integration

VANCOUVER, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ConnectWise—HYAS Infosec, the adversary infrastructure platform provider offering unparalleled visibility, protection, and security against all kinds of malware and attacks, today announced the completion of all necessary security certifications as required by ConnectWise, the world’s leading software company dedicated to the success of Managed Service Providers (MSPs). To directly integrate with ConnectWise APIs and platform through Invent, integrators must pass an independent security review that ensures their integration is safe and secure.





This collaboration through the ConnectWise Invent program will enable MSPs to address critical market challenges head-on with an award-winning and leading cyber-resiliency solution with proven correctness. Protective DNS is now recommended by CISA and the NSA and is becoming an integral part of multiple standards being deployed around the world to address the onslaught of continual new cyber-attacks that evade traditional detection. By embedding and integrating HYAS Protect into the ConnectWise ecosystem, MSPs will benefit from a more comprehensive and complete security posture, effectively mitigating cyber threats and operational risks.

The ConnectWise Invent program is a robust and secure integration program for MSPs seeking to merge their solutions with groundbreaking software from ConnectWise. The program strives to support MSPs globally in growing their businesses by harnessing the power of innovative technologies and by fostering mutual productivity, including Tier 1 integration support from ConnectWise.

“HYAS Infosec is dedicated to providing unparalleled visibility, protection, and security against malware and attacks, aligned with the standards of CISA and NSA,” said Chris Timms, SVP and GM, Ecosystems at ConnectWise. “Their successful inclusion in the Invent Program and completion of all necessary security requirements further solidifies their position as a trusted adversary infrastructure platform provider for MSPs. With the Tier 1 integration support from ConnectWise, MSPs are set up for success with trusted security solutions.”

“Joining the ConnectWise Invent Program is strategic for HYAS to offer new and modern cyber resiliency solutions to SMBs and MSPs,” said David Ratner, HYAS CEO. “This collaboration exemplifies our commitment to enhancing cybersecurity and true business resiliency for organizations worldwide. By combining our strengths with ConnectWise’s robust platform, we are poised to deliver exceptional value and security to our mutual clients.”

“LDI Connect is thrilled that HYAS has been certified to join the ConnectWise ecosystem,” said Robert Handel, SVP of Cloud Strategy at LDI Connect. “As a proud partner of both organizations, this new integration will allow us to maximize our cybersecurity toolset, simplify operations and deliver higher value to our clients.”

For more information on HYAS Infosec visit: https://marketplace.connectwise.com/vendors/hyas-infosec/hyas-protect/

About ConnectWise Invent (Certified Integrations Program)

The ConnectWise Invent program offers vendors the opportunity to collaborate with ConnectWise experts to scope, develop, secure, and certify their integrations, providing MSPs with peace of mind and full integration support. To learn more and to enroll in the Invent program as a third-party integrator, contact Invent@ConnectWise.com.

This application uses the ConnectWise API but is not a ConnectWise product or service and is licensed separately from ConnectWise products and services. The term ‘ConnectWise’ is a trademark of ConnectWise, LLC.

About HYAS

HYAS is a world-leading authority on cyber adversary infrastructure and communication to that infrastructure. HYAS is dedicated to protecting organizations and solving intelligence problems through detection of adversary infrastructure and anomalous communication patterns. We help businesses see more, do more, and understand more in real time about the nature of the threats they face. HYAS turns meta-data into actionable threat intelligence, actual adversary visibility, and protective DNS that renders malware inoperable. For more information visit HYAS.com.

About ConnectWise

ConnectWise is the world’s leading software company dedicated to the success of IT solution providers (TSPs) through unmatched software, services, community, and marketplace of integrations. ConnectWise offers an innovative, integrated, and security-centric platform—Asio™—which provides unmatched flexibility that fuels profitable, long-term growth for partners. ConnectWise enables TSPs to drive business efficiency with automation, IT documentation, and data management capabilities and increase revenue with remote monitoring, cybersecurity, and backup and disaster recovery technologies. For more information, visit connectwise.com.

