Hurricane Electric Expands IP Transit Options in Greece with New Point of Presence in Thessaloniki at Synapsecom SNC-1

Second location in Thessaloniki provides additional high-speed connectivity

THESSALONIKI, Greece–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hurricane Electric, the world’s largest IPv6-native Internet backbone, announced today that it has deployed a Point of Presence (PoP) in Greece at Synapsecom SNC-1, located at 56 Pontou Str. 54628 Thessaloniki, Greece.

Synapsecom SNC-1 offers 1,000 m2, with an option to expand up to 3,500 m2, 24×7 security, redundant 2N UPS, 2N+1 cooling, and interconnection with the two largest telecommunication centers in the Balkans and Europe.

Thessaloniki is known for its historical and archeological heritage, as well as for its vibrant start-up community and culture of innovation. Large multinational firms like Cisco, Pfizer, and Deloitte are investing in research hubs to take advantage of the city’s strategic location in southern Europe and its concentration of students and tech talent.

This PoP is Hurricane Electric’s second location in Thessaloniki and fourth in Greece. It will provide the region with improved fault tolerance, load balancing, and congestion management in the delivery of next-generation IP connectivity services.

“We’re excited to deploy our second PoP in Thessaloniki,” said Mike Leber, President of Hurricane Electric. “This new location will help meet the demands for global high-speed IP transit from local ISPs and enterprises.”

Customers of Synapsecom SNC-1 and in and around southern Europe now have a variety of new connectivity options and access to Hurricane Electric’s extensive IPv4 and IPv6 network through 100GE (100 Gigabit Ethernet), 10GE (10 Gigabit Ethernet) and GigE (1 Gigabit Ethernet) ports. Additionally, customers at the facility are able to exchange IP traffic with Hurricane Electric’s vast global network, which offers over 30,000 BGP sessions with over 10,000 different networks via 310 major exchange points and thousands of customer and private peering ports.

About Hurricane Electric

Fremont, California-based Hurricane Electric operates its own global IPv4 and IPv6 network and is considered the largest IPv6 backbone in the world. Within its global network, Hurricane Electric is connected to 310 major exchange points and exchanges traffic directly with more than 10,000 different networks. Employing a resilient fiber-optic topology, Hurricane Electric has five redundant 100G paths crossing North America, four separate 100G paths between the U.S. and Europe, and 100G rings in Europe, Australia and Asia. Hurricane also has a ring around Africa, and a PoP in Auckland, NZ. Hurricane Electric offers IPv4 and IPv6 transit solutions over the same connection. Connection speeds available include 100GE (100 gigabits/second), 10GE, and gigabit ethernet. Additional information can be found at http://he.net.

