Hurricane Electric Expands Global Network to Providence

First location in Rhode Island will provide additional high-speed connectivity options to the southern New England tech space

PROVIDENCE, R.I.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hurricane Electric, the world’s largest IPv6-native Internet backbone announced today that Hurricane Electric has deployed a new Point of Presence (PoP) in Irontrust Prov.net PVD2 data center in Providence. The new PoP is located 304 Carpenter Street, Providence, RI 02909.

Conveniently located in this major industrial, commercial, medical, and finance center in southern New England, Prov.net PVD2 is located in Fiber Alley, the most fiber rich area in Rhode Island, and totals up to 15,000 square feet, 1 MW of critical power, and 200 tons of N+1 cooling. This PoP is Hurricane Electric’s first in Rhode Island and fourth in New England, and will provide enterprises in and around southern New England with improved fault tolerance, load balancing and congestion management in the delivery of next generation IP connectivity services.

“With its robust technology ecosystem and thriving start-up environment, Providence is a critical location to provide services to customers in the metropolitan area and around southern New England,” said Mike Leber, President, Hurricane Electric. “We are excited to work with Prov.net PVD2 to ensure their customers have access to cost-effective high-speed connectivity, and continue our commitment to provide high speed IP transit to users everywhere.”

Numerous startups are flocking to Rhode Island due to its low cost of living and its proximity to capital and startup hubs like Boston and New York. With its forty miles coastline, Rhode Island has seen a lot of activity with cleantech and bluetech startups, focusing on environmental sustainability and oceanic health.

Customers of Prov.net PVD2 as well as other organizations near Providence now have a variety of new connectivity options and access to Hurricane Electric’s extensive IPv4 and IPv6 network through 100GE (100 Gigabit Ethernet), 10GE (10 Gigabit Ethernet) and GigE (1 Gigabit Ethernet) ports. Additionally, customers at the facility are able to exchange IP traffic with Hurricane Electric’s vast global network, which offers over 20,000 BGP sessions with over 9,000 different networks via more than 250 major exchange points and thousands of customer and private peering ports.

About Hurricane Electric

Hurricane Electric operates its own global IPv4 and IPv6 network and is considered the largest IPv6 backbone in the world. Within its global network, Hurricane Electric is connected to over 250 major exchange points and exchanges traffic directly with more than 9,000 different networks. Employing a resilient fiber-optic topology, Hurricane Electric has no less than five redundant 100G paths crossing North America, four separate 100G paths between the U.S. and Europe, and 100G rings in Europe and Asia. Hurricane also has a ring around Africa and a PoP in Australia. Hurricane Electric offers IPv4 and IPv6 transit solutions over the same connection. Connection speeds available include 100GE (100 gigabits/second), 10GE, and gigabit ethernet. Additional information can be found at http://he.net.

