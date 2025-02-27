Hurricane Electric Expands Global Network in Tokyo with New Point of Presence at Digital Edge TY02

Third Point of Presence in Tokyo will bring high-speed connectivity to enterprises throughout Japan

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hurricane Electric, the world’s largest IPv6-native Internet backbone, announced today that it has deployed a new Point of Presence (PoP) in Digital Edge TYO2 in Tokyo, Japan. The new PoP is located at 1-5-3 Nihonbashi Horidome-cho, Tokyo 103-0012, Japan.

The carrier-neutral facility is located next to Otemachi, a telecommunications hub of Tokyo and one of the most network-dense areas in downtown Tokyo. It offers cross-link and third-party carrier connectivity solutions, providing customers with secure, low latency, direct connectivity. It is located approximately 70 km from the Narita International Airport and 22 km from Haneda International Airport.

Tokyo has a robust startup landscape and is rated number 10 in the 2024 Global Startup Ecosystem. With a highly skilled workforce and innovation, it is home to established corporations like Sony, Aeon, and Mistui. It is also actively working to attract overseas technology businesses with the Tokyo Innovation Base.

This PoP is Hurricane Electric’s fourth location in Japan and will provide the region with improved fault tolerance, load balancing, and congestion management in the delivery of next-generation IP connectivity services.

“We are excited to further expand our presence in Japan, increasing critical connectivity for organizations in Tokyo and the entire Asian-Pacific region,” said Mike Leber, President of Hurricane Electric. “This PoP furthers Hurricane Electric’s goal to provide reliable, cost-effective and robust connectivity worldwide.”

Customers of Digital Edge in and around Tokyo, Japan have a variety of new connectivity options and access to Hurricane Electric’s extensive IPv4 and IPv6 network through 100GE (100 Gigabit Ethernet), 10GE (10 Gigabit Ethernet) and GigE (1 Gigabit Ethernet) ports. Additionally, customers at the facility can exchange IP traffic with Hurricane Electric’s vast global network, which offers over 40,000 BGP sessions with over 10,000 different networks via more than 310 major exchange points and thousands of customer and private peering ports.

About Hurricane Electric

Fremont, California-based Hurricane Electric operates its own global IPv4 and IPv6 network and is considered the largest IPv6 backbone in the world. Within its global network, Hurricane Electric is connected to more than 310 major exchange points and exchanges traffic directly with more than 10,000 different networks. Employing a resilient fiber-optic topology, Hurricane Electric has five redundant 100G paths crossing North America, four separate 100G paths between the U.S. and Europe, and 100G rings in Europe, Australia and Asia. Hurricane also has a ring around Africa, and a PoP in Auckland, NZ. Hurricane Electric offers IPv4 and IPv6 transit solutions over the same connection. Connection speeds available include 100GE (100 gigabits/second), 10GE, and gigabit ethernet. Additional information can be found at http://he.net.

