Hurricane Electric Expands Global High-Speed Connectivity In Tokyo With AT TOKYO CC1

Second Point of Presence in Tokyo brings robust, carrier-neutral connectivity to the tech hub of the Japanese capital

Hurricane Electric, the world's largest IPv6-native Internet backbone, announced today that it has deployed a new Point of Presence (PoP) in AT TOKYO CC1(AT TOKYO Chuo Center) in Tokyo, Japan. The new PoP is located within the 23 wards of Tokyo.





This 140,000 square-meter data center is AT TOKYO’s flagship facility and one of the largest data center buildings in Japan, offering a gateway for the Asia-Pacific region. This secure carrier- and vendor-neutral data center offers reliable, low-latency broadband networks and in-house cross-connect services, with UPS and emergency generators and 24-hour monitoring and security for uninterrupted services.

Tokyo is Japan’s technology hub and home to the headquarters of several tech giants, including Panasonic, Sony, and Toshiba, which have shaped the way the world views technology. It has a rich startup culture and is home to several top research universities including the Tokyo Institute of Technology.

This PoP is Hurricane Electric’s second location in Tokyo and third in Japan, and will provide this island nation and the entire region with improved fault tolerance, load balancing, and congestion management in the delivery of next-generation IP connectivity services.

“Tokyo is a global metropolis and a critical center for business and innovation,” said Mike Leber, President of Hurricane Electric. “Establishing our second point of presence here underscores our commitment to serving our customers and partners in Japan and the Asia Pacific region. With this expansion, we will be able to deliver enhanced connectivity, lower latency, and greater reliability to businesses operating in Tokyo and beyond.”

Customers of AT TOKYO CC1 and in and around the Tokyo metropolitan area have a variety of new connectivity options and access to Hurricane Electric’s extensive IPv4 and IPv6 network through 100GE (100 Gigabit Ethernet), 10GE (10 Gigabit Ethernet) and GigE (1 Gigabit Ethernet) ports. Additionally, customers at the facility can exchange IP traffic with Hurricane Electric’s vast global network, which offers over 30,000 BGP sessions with over 10,000 different networks via more than 310 major exchange points and thousands of customer and private peering ports.

Hurricane Electric operates its own global IPv4 and IPv6 network and is considered the largest IPv6 backbone in the world. Within its global network, Hurricane Electric is connected to more than 310 major exchange points and exchanges traffic directly with more than 10,000 different networks. Employing a resilient fiber-optic topology, Hurricane Electric has five redundant 100G paths crossing North America, four separate 100G paths between the U.S. and Europe, and 100G rings in Europe, Australia and Asia. Hurricane also has a ring around Africa, and a PoP in Auckland, NZ. Hurricane Electric offers IPv4 and IPv6 transit solutions over the same connection. Connection speeds available include 100GE (100 gigabits/second), 10GE, and gigabit ethernet. Additional information can be found at http://he.net.

