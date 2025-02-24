Hurricane Electric Adds Point of Presence in New Mexico at Oso Grande in Albuquerque

Second location in New Mexico will provide organizations throughout Albuquerque and the Southwest with access to Hurricane Electric’s high-speed, reliable IP transit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hurricane Electric, the world’s largest IPv6-native Internet backbone, announced today that it has deployed a new Point of Presence (PoP) at Oso Grande in Albuquerque, NM. The new PoP is located at 725 6th Street NW, Albuquerque NM 87102.

The Tier 3, 60,000+ square-foot facility includes multi-use office space and three data centers in downtown Albuquerque. The building has 12-inch thick, reinforced exterior walls and multiple security measures including 100% secured entry badge access.

Oso Grande data center highlights:

Three data center floors (DF1 ±4,400 sq.ft., DF2, ±1,800 sq.ft., and DF3, ±4,200 sq.ft.)

Redundant 1000KVA utility inputs

750KW and 350KW generators and ATS

5x UPS totaling more than 750KVA of UPS power

190+ tons of Data Floor Air Conditioning

Numerous fiber internet carriers

Suites, cages, full/partial racks available

Compliance tested with backing SLAs

The economic driver for New Mexico, Albuquerque has a thriving business community, a skilled workforce, and a high standard of living. It has thriving technology and startup communities and is home to film, bioscience, tech, and aerospace businesses.

This PoP is Hurricane Electric’s second location in Albuquerque and will provide the Southwest with improved fault tolerance, load balancing, and congestion management in the delivery of next-generation IP connectivity services.

“We are excited to expand our global network in Albuquerque to support ISPs and businesses in this rapidly growing region by providing cost-effective, high-speed connectivity. This expansion is a demonstration of our commitment to provide exceptional connectivity to as many places as possible in the world.”

Customers of Oso Grande and in and around Albuquerque, NM have a variety of new connectivity options and access to Hurricane Electric’s extensive IPv4 and IPv6 network through 100GE (100 Gigabit Ethernet), 10GE (10 Gigabit Ethernet) and GigE (1 Gigabit Ethernet) ports. Additionally, customers at the facility can exchange IP traffic with Hurricane Electric’s vast global network, which offers over 40,000 BGP sessions with over 10,000 different networks via more than 310 major exchange points and thousands of customer and private peering ports.

About Hurricane Electric

Hurricane Electric operates its own global IPv4 and IPv6 network and is considered the largest IPv6 backbone in the world. Within its global network, Hurricane Electric is connected to more than 310 major exchange points and exchanges traffic directly with more than 10,000 different networks. Employing a resilient fiber-optic topology, Hurricane Electric has five redundant 100G paths crossing North America, four separate 100G paths between the U.S. and Europe, and 100G rings in Europe, Australia and Asia. Hurricane also has a ring around Africa, and a PoP in Auckland, NZ. Hurricane Electric offers IPv4 and IPv6 transit solutions over the same connection. Connection speeds available include 100GE (100 gigabits/second), 10GE, and gigabit ethernet. Additional information can be found at http://he.net.

