Hurricane Beryl’s Devastating Impact on Houston Power Grid Reinforces Value of Sunnova Solar + Storage Service for Homeowners

Natural disasters like Hurricane Beryl, which recently impacted Houston – headquarters of Sunnova – and the surrounding region, demonstrate the advantages of residential rooftop solar and battery storage over exclusive reliance on the aging power grid. Hurricane Beryl dealt a crippling blow to Houston’s power grid, disrupting power for nearly 2.7 million residents, with several thousand customers still without electricity today.

But for Sunnova SunSafe® solar + battery storage customers, the power stayed on during the storm and remained on in its aftermath, proving that in times of an emergency, a solar + storage system provides homeowners energy security and peace of mind. Sunnova’s SunSafe® solar + battery service pairs solar energy generation with battery storage, allowing customers to access solar power even when the sun is down, or the grid is out.1

Sunnova’s solar + storage systems experienced uninterrupted power throughout the storm protecting the homes of Houston-area customers and employees – including Sunnova CEO William J. (John) Berger, who gave a live interview with CNBC in the middle of the hurricane.

“ Future disasters like Hurricane Beryl aren’t an ‘if,’ but a ‘when,’” said Berger. “ While it was Houston’s grid this time, grid failure happens all over – from hurricanes in Puerto Rico and Florida to wildfires in California and Hawaii. Sunnova has a proud history of serving customers through these disasters and providing resilient solar and battery storage services across 51 US states and territories.”

Sunnova’s residential solar + storage systems are backed by the industry-leading, 25-year Sunnova Protect™ service guarantee, 24-hour remote system monitoring, and the continuous support of its dedicated customer care call centers and field service technicians. Having grown more than 230% since 2020, the company’s service teams provide rapid response times for Sunnova customers to help ensure the power keeps flowing. Additionally, Sunnova’s state-of-the-art Global Command Center in Houston is equipped with cutting-edge technologies, analytics, and tailored solutions to enhance the customer experience.

“ Sunnova stands ready and able to partner with customers to help power their energy independence with our battle-tested solar + storage systems,” said Michael Grasso, Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer at Sunnova. “ While overburdened, aging US power grids are showing their strain, our residential solar offerings provide the power to live life uninterrupted®.”

1 The amount of power available from the battery during a power outage is limited, depending on numerous factors, including the loads connected and battery configuration.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) is an industry-leading adaptive energy services company focused on making clean energy more accessible, reliable, and affordable for homeowners and businesses. Through its adaptive energy platform, Sunnova provides a better energy service at a better price to deliver its mission of powering energy independence™. For more information, visit http://www.sunnova.com.

