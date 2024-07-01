Huron’s Mario Desiderio, Jim Gallas, Jennifer Pavelec, and Mike Willhelm Named Top Consultants

Consulting Magazine recognizes Huron leaders in the digital transformation, leadership, client services, and regulation and compliance categories





CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Global professional services firm Huron (NASDAQ: HURN) today announced that Mario Desiderio, Jim Gallas, Jennifer Pavelec, and Mike Willhelm have been recognized as 2024 Top Consultants by Consulting Magazine. These prestigious recognitions highlight their commitment to delivering the highest level of client service and making positive impacts on our clients, our people, and the industry.

“ These recognitions by Consulting Magazine underscore the exceptional talent of these individuals and their commitment to fostering a culture of excellence and growth,” said Mark Hussey, chief executive officer and president of Huron. “ I congratulate Mario, Jim, Jen, and Mike and look forward to the positive impacts they will continue to have on our clients and our team.”

Mario Desiderio has been recognized in the Excellence in Digital Transformation category. He leads Huron’s digital capability business, bringing over 30 years of experience in business strategy and digital transformation. Mario champions the use of data and technology to drive strategic thinking and exceptional client service. He advises clients on using cloud and emerging technologies, including AI and machine learning (ML), to capture additional market share and drive operational efficiencies. Since assuming his role in 2017, Mario has driven significant growth across our digital capabilities and his dedication to delivering high-impact solutions has set a benchmark for excellence in the industry.

Jim Gallas has been named a Top Consultant in the Excellence in Leadership category. Jim is a nationally recognized healthcare leader with nearly 40 years of demonstrated success working with hospitals, health systems, academic health centers, and physician groups to transform their operations. Jim’s extensive industry knowledge and innovative solutions have made him a trusted partner for healthcare organizations seeking strategic, financial, and operational improvements. Under Jim’s leadership, Huron’s healthcare business has strategically diversified its portfolio and achieved significant growth.

Jennifer (Jen) Pavelec has been honored in the Excellence in Client Service category. Jen is a leader in our Education & Research team and brings over 25 years of expertise helping higher education institutions and research institutes transform. Jen currently serves as the sales and client excellence leader for Huron’s Education & Research industry and has generated a consistently strong net promoter score for client satisfaction and delivery excellence. Throughout her career, she has led numerous program implementations and strategic planning efforts for universities and research institutions, helping them embrace technology-driven change and optimize their service delivery models.

Mike Willhelm is recognized in the Excellence in Regulation and Compliance category. Mike leads Huron’s financial services digital team, bringing over 25 years of experience in helping organizations achieve peak financial performance and sustainable growth. He is a trusted advisor to some of the nation’s largest financial institutions, collaborating with them to identify and execute leading transformation and deployment strategies for risk management, compliance, and fraud prevention. His extensive industry knowledge makes him a partner of choice for financial service organizations looking to achieve their strategic, financial, and operational objectives.

Mario, Jim, Jennifer, and Mike were honored during the Top Consultants awards event on June 27, 2024. See the full list of honorees here.

