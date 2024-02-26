Huntzinger Management Group Names Aaron Wootton Chief Digital Officer

Wootton to lead the management consulting firm’s specialization in developing organizational analytic capabilities as the supporting structure for digital transformation.

DUNMORE, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Huntzinger Management Group, Inc. (Huntzinger), a leader in healthcare IT advisory, managed information and consulting services and a 2020 and 2021 Best in KLAS winner for HIT Advisory Services, announced Aaron Wootton has been named Chief Digital Officer (CDO), effective February 12, 2024. In this inaugural role, Wootton will lead Huntzinger’s expansion in the digital world of healthcare IT, advancing the company’s expertise, depth and breadth in Artificial Intelligence and digitization.









“As a well-known leader in the healthcare IT industry, Aaron brings a tremendous amount of experience and knowledge to Huntzinger,” said Tanya Freeman, President, COO and Founding Partner for Huntzinger. “We are excited to have him as part of the Huntzinger team as we look to grow our expertise in the digital transformation sphere.”

Wootton brings over 20 years of experience in the healthcare IT industry. In his most recent role, Wootton served as the Chief Information Officer (CIO) of Concord Hospital in New Hampshire where he successfully chartered a system-wide governance structure and maturity model for Concord’s digital front door capabilities, guiding the planning and implementation. Prior to Concord Hospital, Wootton served in several roles at Henry Ford Health (MI), including System Vice President of Enterprise Analytics, System Vice President of IT Physician Alignment and Health Information Exchange (HIE), and Regional Vice President and CIO of Central Market. There, Wootton spearheaded several large initiatives including enterprise-wide analytics, value-based care technology, physician alignment, joint ventures and the HIE. From 2013 to 2023, Wootton held several leadership roles including President and CEO of the Community Health Technology Network, an organization dedicated to delivering technology services that aid in improving the health of communities, as well as the CIO and Vice President at Allegiance Health (MI).

“Aaron’s understanding of digitization and AI will help take Huntzinger to the next level,” said Bob Kitts, CEO and Founding Partner of Huntzinger. “His expertise and first-hand knowledge will allow Huntzinger to take our clients to the forefront of the digital world.”

Wootton is a member of CHIME and holds certifications as a Chief Digital Health Executive (CDH-E) and Certified Healthcare CIO (CHCIO). He has a Bachelor’s in Management of Information Systems and a Master’s in Business Administration from Cleary University. Wootton has served on several boards and committees throughout his career, including the Board of Michigan Health Information Network (MiHIN), Chair of the MiHIN Cybersecurity Committee and Chair of Truveta’s Data Integration Committee.

About Huntzinger

Huntzinger provides IT advisory, managed information and consulting services to the healthcare industry. We focus on improved business performance optimization by assisting our clients in leveraging their IT investment to position our healthcare clients for the future. For more information, visit huntzingergroup.com.

