HumanX Announces Preliminary Agenda for 2025 AI Conference: A New Era of Insight and Innovation

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HumanX is excited to announce an early release of its comprehensive agenda for the inaugural HumanX conference, scheduled for March 10-13, 2025 at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas. Unveiling the agenda six months before the event, HumanX sets a new benchmark for AI conferences by prioritizing transparency, strategic planning, and a focus on actionable content.

“We’re proud to release our agenda so far ahead of the event, allowing our attendees and sponsors to plan their experience fully,” said Stefan Weitz, CEO of HumanX. “Our aim is to create a truly unique AI event—one where every session, every speaker, and every conversation contributes to tangible outcomes and meaningful connections.”

Highlighting the World-Class Speaker Lineup

HumanX will host over 300 speakers, including industry leaders like Alfred Lin, Vinod Khosla, and Clara Shih, who bring unparalleled expertise and perspectives to the table. From AI pioneers to Fortune 500 executives, the lineup ensures a diverse range of voices that will inspire attendees and provide actionable insights.

Exploring Ten Dynamic Tracks

The agenda includes ten focused tracks, each offering a deep dive into critical areas of AI, including financial services, cybersecurity, healthcare, infrastructure, enterprise business, marketing, entertainment, policy, retail, and startup & capital providers.

Setting a New Standard for AI Conferences

The early release of the HumanX agenda enables prospective attendees and sponsors to strategically navigate an event designed to deliver value and foster meaningful connections.

Attendees will not only learn from industry experts but can also participate in networking opportunities through the SolutionBridge and VentureConnect programs, which offer curated matchmaking experiences. Additionally, HumanX will feature an engaging environment with immersive art installations, live performances, and networking events that go beyond the typical conference experience.

The Ultimate Conference Experience

Held at the luxurious Fontainebleau Las Vegas, HumanX promises an unmatched setting that merges innovation with inspiration. From private networking sessions and thought-provoking keynotes to exclusive receptions and curated experiences, this event is poised to be the most important AI gathering of 2025.

Join Us

Be a part of the event that’s set to redefine the AI landscape. To explore the full agenda and secure your spot at HumanX 2025, visit HumanX.co/agenda.

About HumanX

HumanX is an innovative AI conference dedicated to delivering actionable insights and connecting high-level executives with the latest advancements in AI technology. Founded by Jon Weiner and Stefan Weitz, industry veterans committed to reinventing the AI conference experience, HumanX focuses on practical applications and strategic networking opportunities, distinguishing itself from traditional, broad-spectrum conferences.

