Humann Gains Customer Experience Excellence and Efficiency With the Talkdesk Ascend AI Platform

Talkdesk Retail Experience Cloud and custom NetSuite integration empowers the national retailer to provide exceptional customer service

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AIAgents--Humann, an industry leader in functional food and nutritional supplements for human health, is using Talkdesk Ascend AI to help drive brand loyalty and increase customer lifetime value across its digital channels. Talkdesk®, Inc., a global provider of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered customer experience (CX) technology for enterprises of all sizes, is equipping Humann with a full suite of AI capabilities to unlock intelligent and autonomous customer experience.

Retailers continue to face significant pressure as consumers seek more value for their money. Artificial intelligence allows retailers to anticipate customers’ needs and provide an exceptional customer experience. Humann uses Talkdesk agentic AI and generative AI (GenAI) solutions to automate customer service, empower agents, and discover insights throughout the customer journey.

Talkdesk AI Agents for Retail—intelligent autonomous agents that handle complex retail-specific processes and take action to achieve commerce goals without direct human intervention—is helping Humann website visitors get the support and information they need without talking to a live agent. Operating 24/7, these AI agents enable Humann to create hyper-personalized, self-service customer experiences by dynamically adapting responses based on real-time interaction analysis and contextual awareness that surpasses human capabilities. Using digital Talkdesk AI Agents for Retail, Humann has achieved a 6% increase in containment over the last three months, with 65% of chat conversations resolved without escalating to a human agent.

“We’re on a mission to change lives. Our ability to continuously innovate and prioritize our customers and their well-being is key in bringing that mission to life. Talkdesk is an invaluable partner in this process. Leveraging retail-trained AI platforms to address customer questions, empower human agents, and analyze customer interactions has positively impacted our business. It allows us to meet our customers where they are, continue building trust and loyalty, and provide value during the customer journey,” said Joel Kocher, chief executive officer and co-founder of Humann.

Talkdesk AI Agents for Retail, powered by pre-trained AI to automate and resolve common retail inquiries such as order tracking or canceling an item in an order, allows Humann to provide 24/7 customer support to its pay-per-purchase and subscription-based customers.

Since adopting Talkdesk Retail Experience Cloud™, Humann has closed more than 222,000 voice and digital conversations with higher customer satisfaction (CSAT) while lowering the cost of conversation. Channel consolidation on a single platform, with deflection from voice to digital chats, has allowed Humann to reduce agent call hours by more than 1,000.

Humann also uses Talkdesk Copilot, an AI-powered assistant that detects topics, offers guidance, and assists agents during customer interactions to resolve inquiries faster and reduce average handle time (AHT). With Talkdesk Customer Experience Analytics, Humann captures, transcribes, and analyzes every customer interaction across all contact channels. This allows Humann to identify and track trending issues and understand customer intent and sentiment, taking advantage of opportunities to get ahead of customer expectations and provide a more frictionless customer experience.

This is further fueled by Talkdesk Retail Experience Cloud integration with NetSuite. This has enabled Humann to deliver highly personalized assistance by connecting customer order management data to their customer service and sales workflows, enabling a unified and customized experience.

“AI is only as good as its data. Retail brands won’t benefit from AI-enabled contact center technology that isn’t industry-specific. That is why we created the Talkdesk Retail Experience Cloud, providing retailers with pre-trained retail AI, pre-built integrations with e-commerce systems, and retail-specific workflows. Humann is a perfect example of a national retailer that understands the value of customer experience for brand reputation, profitability, and growth,” said Ed Durbin, vice president and general manager of industry strategy for retail and consumer goods at Talkdesk.

