Humanetics Rolls out New Customer Service Centers of Excellence Across Europe

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As part of Humanetics’ commitment to deliver the best customer service, and to integrate its expertise across its global network, today the company announced the formation of four customer service hubs in Europe. Each “integrated” hub will focus on a different aspect of developing and maintaining a fleet of crash test dummies– known in the automotive industry as Anthropomorphic Test Devices (ATDs) – and active safety devices both of which are used by automotive OEMs to develop and test vehicle safety.





The four service hubs will deliver the expertise needed to manage and maintain a complete set of test devices used in passive and active safety design.

The center of excellence for certified ATD Integrations, Spare Parts and ATD Services is based in Heidelberg, our European headquarters and the primary order management hub for European customers. The service center will focus on the next generation of ATDs (THOR-50M, THOR-5F and WorldSID) that are being rolled out in European and Asian New Car Assessment Programs’ test protocols to provide advanced measurement capabilities.

The Instrumentation and Calibration center of excellence is based in the mg-sensor facility in Rheinmünster to utilize their calibration expertise as well as their excellent and accredited customer service processes.

The center of excellence for ATD Certification Equipment and Lab Management Software is based out of ATD-LabTech’s facilities in Niedernberg, where advanced hardware, lab management software and integrated systems are developed. ATD certification will continue to be a core part of the services available in Niedernberg.

The Active Safety center of excellence in Linz, Austria is responsible for the development of our portfolio of ADAS Ultra Flat Over-runnable (UFO) platforms and the new control center software. It will also support satellite service hubs that are close to customer facilities around the globe.

As part of the transformation, Andreas Marroquin will expand his responsibility from joint Managing Director of mg-sensor to Managing Director of the Heidelberg office and will split his time between the two locations. Norbert Gehri and Andreas Marroquin continue to co-lead the mg-sensor team in Rheinmünster. Gerhard Pfeiffer leads the Certification Equipment and Lab Management center of excellence in Niedernberg. The Active Safety sales/service team is led by Markus Schmidl in Linz, supported by David Wirthl on Product and Adnam Tucnic for Customer Service.

Mark Westen, President of Humanetics Safety, commented: “This exciting development is a commitment to develop our customer service to new levels. Our four centers of excellence will enable us to deliver a seamless and higher quality of service across our network.”

About Humanetics (Website: https://www.humaneticsgroup.com/)

Humanetics is an Industrial Technology company, and a leading provider of safety systems, crash test dummies (ATDs), crash test equipment, simulation software, CAE models, precision sensors, fiber optics and cutting-edge laser material engineering solutions. The group has over 950 employees across 26 facilities strategically located worldwide, with the global corporate headquarters in Farmington Hills, Michigan, USA.

Contacts

Barney Loehnis, Humanetics, CMO,



bloehnis@humaneticsgroup.com +1 203 246 1397