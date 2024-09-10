Humanetics Appoints Brandon Marriott as New Vice President of Engineering

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Humanetics, a global leader in safety testing solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Brandon Marriott as its new Vice President of Engineering effective September 3, 2024. Brandon will succeed Ken Bonello, who is retiring at the end of September after years of dedicated service to Humanetics and the automotive industry.









Mark Westen, President of Humanetics Safety, commented: “Brandon Marriott’s appointment comes at a crucial time as Humanetics continues to expand its global engineering footprint and product portfolio. His expertise in collaborating across functions, leading quality management and building customer-focused organizations will be instrumental in driving the company’s growth and evolution.”

“Brandon will bring a wealth of global experience and innovative thinking to Humanetics,” continued Mark Westen. “His leadership will be instrumental as we expand our engineering capabilities and develop next-generation safety technologies that will save lives around the world.”

When asked about the continuous advancement of technology in occupant safety, particularly the opportunity to virtually assess safety for a broader spectrum of people not well-represented by traditional crash test dummies, Brandon said, “I envision an industry that balances the development of crash prevention technologies with a continued focus on mitigating injuries inside vehicles. I see building confidence in virtual testing as the biggest opportunity, and also challenge, facing Humanetics and the automotive industry at large.”

Bringing advanced safety technology to market, together with digital twins and software to help manage the data and test process is a major challenge, Brandon surmises. “Developing accurate CAE models of the various ATDs is more straightforward than creating human body models of the different body types not well represented by the traditional Hybrid-III or THOR families of ATDs. Humanetics is in a unique position – the best position – to bridge the gap between the physical and virtual test tools.”

About Humanetics

Humanetics is an Industrial technology group, and a leading provider of safety systems, crash test dummies (ATDs), simulation software (RAMSIS), CAE models, human body models, complete line of passive & active safety SW & testing solutions, precision sensors, fiber optics and laser material processing solutions. The group is organized into three divisions (Safety, Digital and Sensors) focused on precision engineering and software development that puts humans at the heart of industrial design. The group has over 1000 employees located in facilities worldwide, with our global corporate headquarters in Farmington Hills, Michigan, USA.

