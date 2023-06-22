HUMAN Named to TIME’s List of The TIME100 Most Influential Companies for 2023

HUMAN recognized as top disrupter for stopping bot attacks, digital fraud and abuse

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HUMAN Security, Inc. — the global leader in protecting enterprises by disrupting bot attacks, digital fraud and abuse with modern defense — is proud to announce its inclusion in TIME‘s prestigious list of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies for 2023. The announcement recognizes HUMAN’s impact protecting the integrity of the internet by disrupting the economics of cybercrime and safeguarding more than 20 trillion digital interactions per week across more than three billion devices every month.

TIME Editor-in-Chief Sam Jacobs wrote: “Since we began this effort, we’ve seen how quickly the role business plays in our lives can change. We launched this franchise following the first year of a pandemic that transformed how many people viewed their jobs, their offices, and work entirely. Company leaders were thinking in new ways about what they owed their employees, society, and the planet… businesses don’t just change the world but the people who work at them… [At TIME] our legacy is our strength and, like many of the companies on this year’s list, we are excited to be building what comes next.”

“HUMAN was founded on the hypothesis that cybercrime was an economic game, and the only way to win against fraudsters was to increase the cost of the attack while lowering the cost of collective defense,” said Tamer Hassan, co-founder and CEO of HUMAN. “For more than a decade, we have tested and realized this hypothesis, which then became a mission to make fraud unprofitable. To build this company of consequence with similarly mission-driven humans, partners and customers, and then to be recognized as one of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies for 2023 for what we’ve all built is an incredible honor.”

HUMAN’s inclusion in the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2023 solidifies the company’s position as a leader in driving innovation in cybersecurity and ad tech. As AI technologies continue to advance, the use of bots and automated agents will make it increasingly difficult to differentiate between whether or not there is a real and right human on the other side of the screen.

“In the past year, HUMAN’s teams took down two massive ad-bot fraud campaigns: Scylla, which targeted 89 apps and had been downloaded over 13 million times; and Vastflux, which spoofed more than 1,700 apps, targeted 120 publishers, and ran ads on nearly 11 million devices,” noted TIME in its profile on HUMAN.

This accolade validates HUMAN’s unwavering commitment to shaping the future of online security through its Human Defense Platform that protects against account takeover, account fraud, transaction abuse, scraping, compliance and supply chain risk, data contamination, ad fraud, and malvertising. HUMAN continues to make strategic investments and acquisitions to further strengthen its capabilities against malicious actors. Since January 2022, HUMAN has raised $100 million in growth funding, merged with the leading fraud protection company PerimeterX to protect against account abuse to provide client-side security across retail e-commerce, financial businesses, travel and hospitality, and also acquired malvertising firm clean.io to secure end-to-end anti-fraud protection for its customers.

For more information about TIME’s list of the 100 Most Influential Companies of 2023, please click here.

About HUMAN:

HUMAN is a cybersecurity company that protects organizations by disrupting bot attacks, digital fraud and abuse. We leverage modern defense to disrupt the economics of cybercrime by increasing the cost to cybercriminals while simultaneously reducing the cost of collective defense. Today we verify the humanity of more than 20 trillion digital interactions per week across advertising, marketing, e-commerce, government, education and enterprise security, putting us in a position to win against cybercriminals. Protect your digital business with HUMAN. To Know Who’s Real, visit www.humansecurity.com.

Contacts

Masha Krylova



masha.krylova@humansecurity.com

Paul Dubas



paul.dubas@bcw-global.com