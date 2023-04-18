Humach Recruits Industry Veterans to Enhance Focus on Customer Experience, AI and Automation

Mark Honeycutt Joins as President, Digital and Professional Services.

Julia Ochinero Becomes New Chief Marketing Officer

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Humach, the customer experience provider that blends human and machine-driven contact center capabilities, appointed two industry veterans to key leadership roles to assist with the company’s goal to provide seamless customer experiences for companies seeking efficiency in their AI and digital transformation.

Mark Honeycutt is joining Humach, bringing more than two decades of global customer experience at Microsoft and Amazon. As the newly appointed President of Digital and Professional Services, Honeycutt will be responsible for bringing Humach’s technology to life for our clients by enhancing their customer’s experience.

Silicon Valley marketing executive Julia Ochinero becomes Humach’s new Chief Marketing Officer who will be applying her deep experience to lead the company’s brand, product marketing, and go-to-market functions.

“It’s rare to find business leaders who offer the depth of comprehensive insights of Mark and Julia’s caliber,” said Humach CEO Tim Houlne.

Honeycutt most recently served as DoorDash’s Vice President of Support and Operations and previously was the Director of Consumer Operations and Global Outsourcing at Amazon. He also served as Senior Director of Global Service Delivery at Microsoft.

“Mark brings a unique and refreshing perspective to Humach,” said Houlne. “He offers a client’s viewpoint to the table and provides a constructive perspective as we enhance our human agent capabilities and deploy the industry’s most advanced digital agents.”

Honeycutt’s deep customer experience includes managing an organization of more than 100,000 representatives, operating in more than 100 contact centers, and from 30 countries.

Ochinero is joining Humach from Talkdesk where she served as global head of telco and reseller partner marketing. Previously, she led marketing at MAANA, an AI/ML SaaS platform and at Hewlett-Packard, and Nuance Communications where she led go-to-market strategies.

“Julia’s marketing background offers a truly distinctive approach in the CX sector,” said Houlne. “She has worked with early stage to FORTUNE 50 corporations to distinguish their unique capabilities from their competitors.”

