Humach Appoints CX Veteran Paulo Silva as Chief Revenue Officer

Recruits Industry Executive to Drive Company’s Growth for CX Digital Transformation

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Humach (humans + machines), a CX contact center solution provider that combines live agents, managed services, and AI (Artificial Intelligence) to create exceptional customer experiences, announced that Paulo Silva has joined its executive leadership team as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO.) Silva will oversee the organization’s global sales, vertical market, and channel organizations as Humach scales to respond to market demand for increased AI and Automation in customer service and revenue generating call centers.









Silva has more than 30 years in prominent leadership positions in client solutions, international mergers & acquisitions, and operations with Dell, as well as Business Process Outsourcers (BPOs) including Alorica, Xerox and Telvista.

“With our mission to create efficient yet authentic client experiences, we recognize the immense potential of generative AI and digital agent solutions amidst the current labor shortage,” said Tim Houlne, CEO of Humach. “Paulo’s extensive background in contact center sales and support positions him perfectly to assist our customers in achieving unprecedented business value. He will collaborate closely with our innovative product teams and strategic partners to spearhead the evolution of our client sales and service.”

With his experience spanning various industries such as retail, telecom, travel, gaming, automotive, entertainment, education, and hospitality, Paulo possesses a profound understanding of how to improve customer experiences through the lens of automation.

“I have been following Humach since its inception. Their belief that reliable, effective business interactions are handled by a combination of humans and machines is a philosophy they had long before anyone else,” said Silva. “They have successfully deciphered the formula of employing technology precisely, when necessary, while leveraging human expertise when automation isn’t required. The opportunity to apply that vision to help clients create new paths to revenue and efficiencies for our clients is why I joined.”

About Humach:

Humach (humans + machines) is redefining customer engagement, sales, and support. By blending the expertise of human contact center agents with machine learning and digital agents, Humach provides businesses with unparalleled customer experiences and streamlined transactions. With a focus on Fortune 2000 companies and venture-backed start-ups, Humach aims to transform the way businesses engage, acquire, and support their customers. For more information, visit www.humach.com.

