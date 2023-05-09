HULFT Names Masa Maruyama as CEO of HULFT, Inc.

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HULFT, Inc., the global data integration software leader, today announced the appointment of Masa Maruyama to CEO. He will oversee the company’s product development, manage sales as and services organizations in the North American and EMEA regions.

“Over the past seven years, Masa Maruyama has been instrumental in establishing HULFT’s global operations and positioning the company to lead the data integration and managed file transfer markets,” said Saburo Arima, HULFT board member and CTO in Saison Information Systems, Co., Ltd. “He is a proven leader and will be instrumental in taking the company to the next level as we offer more cloud-based integration products and services.”

Maruyama has over 20 years of experience in the technology industry. He previously served as HULFT’s President and COO, strengthening the company’s operations and sales traction in the United States and EMEA. Before that, Maruyama served HULFT’s parent company, Saison Information Systems, as a General Manager of Europe and business leader in Japan. Prior to these roles, he served 11 years across various marketing and product roles at cybersecurity leader Trend Micro. He began his career in sales at Cable & Wireless and holds a degree from the Kenichi Ohmae Graduate School of Business (MBA) and expected to complete the Stanford University GSB LEAD program later this year.

HULFT’s data management platform provides an efficient solution to today’s integration concerns by providing instant connectivity between employees and the data sources they need to be more productive. In many cases, HULFT customers do not have the staff or the budget to manage all their integration projects but have urgent needs, such as improving a business process or boosting topline revenue. For these use cases and hundreds more, HULFT can address most data integration use cases by leveraging a single modern platform and managed services including business intelligence, EDI, data capture and data integration.

About HULFT Inc.

Today’s enterprise works hard for data. IT spends time and money manually connecting far-flung silos of data, which are often insecure. HULFT, a division of Saison Information Systems (TYO: 9640), has helped more than 10,000 global customers automate, orchestrate, and accelerate the secure flow of information at scale. HULFT helps IT and business leaders quickly find, secure, organize, transform, and move the correct information – automating the entire business processes of data flow and unlocking value in a sea of information. HULFT is the engine that makes data work. For more information, please visit https://hulftinc.com/.

Contacts

Kurt Foeller



kfoeller@hulftinc.com