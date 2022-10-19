HUGO BOSS Partners With Adobe To Drive 3D Innovation in Fashion

HUGO BOSS adopts Adobe Substance 3D applications to further empower its designers to produce inspiring and sustainable fashion

The partnership also supports the brands’ ambitions around immersive 3D experiences and the metaverse

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) announced at Adobe MAX – the world’s largest creativity conference – it is working with premium lifestyle company HUGO BOSS to power its strategy around 3D and immersive design. Applications within Adobe Substance 3D have enabled the company to drive innovation in this space and create new workflows that take products from concept to streets in new ways.





For HUGO BOSS, 3D design empowers teams to design apparel, accessories and footwear with hyper realistic models and experiment with different fabrics and colors. It provides designers greater creative freedom and convenience during the ideation stages, with a new canvas to produce inspired work for customers. 3D assets are also used to engage suppliers and retail partners in more efficient ways, where prototyping, reviews and changes can all be conducted digitally.

“To support our vision of becoming the leading premium tech-driven fashion platform worldwide, HUGO BOSS was one of the early companies to explore the potential of 3D and immersive design in fashion. Now we have over 400 employees working with these innovative tools to produce more inspiring and sustainable products, and to lead our industry in digital,” said Sebastian Berg, vice president, business operations excellence at HUGO Boss. “With Adobe Substance 3D as part of our Adobe Creative Cloud stack, we have a powerful tool that provides hyper realistic renderings of our products. It gives us greater speed in responding to global consumer trends, while helping us experiment with new digital services to drive 3D innovation in fashion.”

3D design empowers HUGO BOSS to explore new customer experiences that blend the digital and physical worlds, especially as interest grows around the metaverse. Teams have been focused on areas such as digital avatars, virtual fitting rooms and NFTs, all of which require assets that feel lifelike. With Adobe Substance 3D Sampler, teams can use reference photos and powerful AI capabilities to replicate complex fabric textures such as knits and embroidery. Other applications such as Adobe Substance 3D Painter and Adobe Substance 3D Stager help refine colors and lighting.

Investments in 3D design also support the company’s efforts around sustainable fashion. For suppliers and vendors, teams can review designs digitally, bypassing the need to create and ship samples back and forth. And any changes that need to be made for colors, fabric and shapes can also be done online. 3D cuts down on content production as well, avoiding scenarios where teams must travel to different locations around the world to photograph new collections. Adobe has found that virtual photoshoots can drive a 98% reduction in carbon emissions. To support HUGO BOSS in these efforts, as well as other brands, Adobe also unveiled the Adobe Substance Sustainability Calculator, which delivers data and benchmarks for sustainability initiatives tied to 3D design.

“HUGO BOSS has shown how 3D design can improve the value chain for the fashion industry, putting more power in the hands of designers while optimizing production and distribution,” said Sebastien Deguy, vice president and head of 3D & metaverse at Adobe. “As the company accelerates its efforts in this space, Adobe Substance 3D applications will provide teams with a comprehensive set of tools that boosts creativity and enables its participation in the metaverse.”

About Adobe

Adobe is changing the world through digital experiences. For more information, visit www.adobe.com.

About HUGO BOSS:

HUGO BOSS is one of the leading companies positioned in the premium segment of the global apparel market. With its two brands, BOSS and HUGO, the group offers its collections in 128 countries at around 6,800 points of sale and online in 59 countries via hugoboss.com. With approximately 14,000 employees worldwide, the company, based in Metzingen (Germany), posted sales of EUR 2.8 billion in the fiscal year 2021.



https://group.hugoboss.com

© 2022 Adobe. All rights reserved. Adobe and the Adobe logo are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Adobe in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Kevin Fu



Adobe



kfu@adobe.com