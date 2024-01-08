Hueler Income Solutions® Offers Pathway to Consensus for Auto Companies and the UAW with a New Vision for the Future of Personal Pensions

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hueler’s Income Solutions® lifetime income platform will soon be available to UAW member employees at GM and Stellantis. The UAW gained access to Hueler Income Solutions® for their members through the 2023 contract negotiations. The Income Solutions® program was key to reaching a consensus among the parties relative to lifetime income coverage.

Income Solutions® is an independent, low-cost, conflict free program that allows individuals to easily model real-time, guaranteed lifetime income payments. Through a simple, streamlined process individuals can personalize income features to match their unique income needs. Using simple tools with easy-to-understand options, individuals can convert their savings into a personal pension or paycheck for life.

Both GM and Stellantis previously made Hueler’s Income Solutions® lifetime income program available to their salaried populations. “Hueler is very gratified to be a part of a resolution that was acceptable to all parties regarding lifetime income coverage for employees. It has been our mission since inception of the program to promote access to low-cost lifetime income or personal pensions for the greatest number of Americans possible through partnerships with a wide range of organizations including employers, fiduciary advisors, plan administration organizations and others. Expanding access to the broader employee populations at both GM and Stellantis means Hueler can reach more Americans who need to pensionize a portion of their hard-earned savings and give them the tools they need to improve their financial outcomes through greater income security. “, said Kelli Hueler, Founder and CEO Hueler Companies.

About Hueler Income Solutions®, LLC

Hueler Income Solutions®, LLC, located in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is the provider of the Hueler Income Solutions® lifetime income platform that has been delivering lifetime income annuity products to the institutional marketplace since 2004. The platform was designed to facilitate the creation of personal pensions for Transitioning Investors. The Income Solutions® platform is made available directly to plan sponsor clients and numerous other retirement plans through Hueler’s unique non-exclusive partnerships with leading financial services firms, fiduciary advisor platforms and non-profit member organizations.

The Hueler organization has served the institutional marketplace for over 30 years with a breadth of expertise, including annuities, stable value research and designing complementary technology capabilities. After building an exceptional reputation for stable value analytics and reporting over several decades, Morningstar, Inc., acquired Hueler Analytics’ Stable Value Comparative Universe Data and Stable Value Index in early 2020.

