Hudson MX Releases Findings of New Study, Revealing Four Stages of In-House Media Buying and Strategic Insights from Sixteen Top Advertisers

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hudson MX, an innovative provider of enterprise media activation software for agencies and brands, today announced the release of an illuminating report titled “Study of In-housing: Strategic Direction, Trends, and Perceptions of Major Brands.” The study was commissioned by Hudson MX and conducted by Ben Jankowski and Tobias Wolf of independent consultancy Modern Media Solutions. While quantitative surveys have shed light on in-housing statistics, this report, based on extensive interviews and analysis, gives the industry an in-depth look at the evolving in-housing strategies of leading advertisers.

In a concerted effort to better understand the needs and goals of their current and future clients, Hudson MX engaged the expertise of Modern Media Solutions, whose project team comprises decades of experience leading—and consulting with—global media organizations. Completed in June 2023, the study involved extensive interviews with large-scale advertising teams with varying degrees of in-house media activation operations. Advertisers participating in this research study, three-fourths of whom were listed among the top 200 leading US national advertisers for 2023, shared a collective media spend of over $6 billion per year. The findings offer a thoughtful synthesis of the strategies these industry leaders employ today and their forward-looking visions for the future.

Stuart Johnston, CEO of Hudson MX, commented on the report’s release, saying, “We’re excited to share the results of this new study. In addition to fleshing out the needs of a newer source of demand for our solutions, we also wanted to stay at the forefront of how agencies and brands work together. We increasingly see collaborative business models—hybrid arrangements we often call ‘co-housing’—that require seamless, real-time workflows and visibility across organizations. Via the collaboration with Modern Media Solutions, we’ve gained actionable insight into the challenges and opportunities advertisers face when navigating the intricacies of buying in-house, managing agency buys, and refining new hybrid workflows. We’re now in a much better place to help partners gain speed, efficiency, spend control, and maximum return on ad spend.”

Author Ben Jankowski from Modern Media Solutions shared, “The study was enlightening, helping us understand the complex in-housing market. We learned so much about brands’ various motivations and challenges, and the opportunities for us to all make the industry—brand, agencies, and technology companies—more aligned.”

A report summary is available for download here. For more information about this study please contact Hudson MX at brands@hudsonmx.com

Hudson MX is an innovative enterprise media activation software provider for agencies and advertisers. Its core product, the MX Platform™, is an end-to-end omnichannel solution that can support the needs of those who oversee, buy, track, optimize, bill, and pay for media investments. MX Platform™ is the first enterprise-scale system built for real-time two-way “Universal Connectivity” with any partner, tool, or data source. This openness, coupled with a flexible, cloud-based design, unlocks new possibilities for agencies and brands to work however they desire—independently or in collaboration. Clients can “connect the dots” in real time between financial, operational and performance data for all buying activity across workflows, teams, vendors, channels, and partners. Staying at the forefront of industry trends enables Hudson MX to build state-of-the-art technology solutions that ensure financial visibility and control, operational efficiency, and maximum return on media investment.

Modern Media Solutions provides real-world, tangible, practical, and sustainable marketing solutions. We do this by working to identify opportunities & challenges, developing & executing solutions, and managing progress toward north star objectives. Modern Media Solutions is a collaborative partner and thought leader for marketers, agencies, and media companies managing the marketing and media transformation needed to best serve today’s consumers.

