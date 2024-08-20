Home Business Wire Hudson Interxchange Announces Major Expansion at New York’s Iconic 60 Hudson Street...
Hudson Interxchange Announces Major Expansion at New York’s Iconic 60 Hudson Street Facility

Two new data halls currently under construction

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#2MWHudson Interxchange (Hudson IX), 60 Hudson Street’s leading data center provider, announces it is significantly expanding capacity at the iconic building in New York City. Construction on two new data halls with 2MW of capacity is currently underway. The additional capacity will be used to support high-density compute infrastructure at the rack-level enabling AI applications.


Hudson IX owns its own power infrastructure at 60 Hudson Street. The company has a direct feed from the utility provider, ConEd, and has access to 15MW of power. The company spans multiple floors at 60 Hudson Street with a current footprint reaching nearly 173,000 square feet. Additionally, customers of Hudson IX can access over 300 carriers and network service providers in the building, enhancing connectivity options for customers.

“We are excited to bring this additional capacity to market, expanding our current data center white space with an additional 2MW to support current and future customer needs,” said Atul Roy, CEO of Hudson IX. “This expansion marks a significant milestone for Hudson Interxchange, and provides us with the ability to support high-density racks to meet the AI and machine learning needs of emerging applications and providers in the digital infrastructure sector.”

When complete, Hudson IX’s expanded facility will offer unparalleled infrastructure and network connectivity in one of the world’s most concentrated hubs of Internet connectivity. The company’s solution maximizes operational and capital expenditure efficiencies while delivering an exceptional client experience.

The project is scheduled for completion in the third quarter of 2025 and will enable Hudson IX to support high-density racks, addressing the growing demands of AI applications while also catering to a wide range of client needs beyond AI.

For more information, please visit: www.hudsonix.com.

About Hudson Interxchange (Hudson IX)

Hudson Interxchange (Hudson IX) offers unparalleled infrastructure and capacity strategically located at key aggregation points across a global platform of existing and emerging markets, enabling seamless connectivity and dense power with scalable offerings that maximize operational and capital expenditure.

With more than 100 years of combined industry experience, the Hudson IX team leverages their knowledge and expertise to provide cost-effective and efficient solutions while delivering an exceptional client experience. Hudson IX’s 60 Hudson St. facility is located at one of the world’s most concentrated hubs of Internet connectivity, and provides access to over 300 interconnected carriers and exchanges, with multiple Points of Entry (POEs) from diverse data network providers and direct fiber conduits. This high-density facility offers dual contingencies while ensuring maximum value in energy efficiency by using direct primary utility feeds that provide up to 15 MW of power.

To learn more about our available space and our interconnected platform, visit www.hudsonix.com.

Contacts

Media Contact
Ilissa Miller

iMiller Public Relations

+1.914.315.6424

pr@imillerpr.com

