Hudson And The House Of LR&C Open First Airport Location For The Company

Through An Exclusive Travel Retail Partnership, Hudson & The House of LR&C Open New Store In Denver Offering Russell Wilson’s Good Man Brand Fashion Line

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. & SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hudson, a Dufry AG (SIX: DUFN) company and travel experience leader with more than 1,000 stores in airports, commuter hubs, landmarks, and tourist destinations across North America, and The House of LR&C, the fashion house of Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson and Grammy winning singer-songwriter Ciara, today unveiled the first-ever airport retail store in Denver International Airport (DEN).









Travelers passing through DEN can experience the innovative and sustainable approach to retail that The House of LR&C delivers. Located in Concourse C, the 500-square-foot store is designed to make shopping for sustainable fashion easier, more experiential, and better for the planet and its people.

“More than ever, we’re hearing from our travelers that they are looking for products that are ethically and responsibly made. As a hallmark of sustainable fashion, The House of LR&C is the ideal partner to meet that demand and show how our ESG commitments under our Destination 2027 strategy touch every part of our business,” said Brian Quinn, Executive Vice President and Deputy CEO of Hudson. “We are excited about this new store opening and look forward to travelers being able to shop for some of the highest quality apparel from Russell Wilson, Ciara, and The House of LR&C.”

Hudson and The House of LR&C worked hand-in-hand to curate a meaningful collection of menswear for the new DEN store. Travelers will be introduced to Good Man Brand, the contemporary-yet-casual brand line co-founded by Russell Wilson that inspires men to feel good, look good, and do good. The store’s assortment features some of the brand’s best-selling shirts, pants, joggers, and footwear collection including Italian-made leather sneakers. In addition to the core offering, seasonal styles are offered in organic cotton and light merino wool – just in time for summer. Each product is made with preferred materials as defined by the Textile Exchange, displayed on recycled paper fiberboard hangers, and has no unnecessary tags and labels like hangtags, highlighting a commitment to making conscious design choices at every stage.

“Good Man Brand is designed for the man leading a life on the go who is looking for clothing and footwear that’s versatile, stylish, and good for the planet,” shared Wilson. “With the opening of our first-ever airport store in Denver International Airport, we’re now able to service our home airport and offer travelers and the people of Denver elevated, sustainable essentials that are perfect for travel days, gifting, and beyond.”

The new store also features interactive elements such as Flowcodes, allowing for digital exploration and a unique omnichannel experience. By scanning the Flowcodes with their cellphones, travelers can learn more about the product and its materials, browse additional styles and colors, and unlock exclusive content. With the support of Flowcodes, Hudson team members working in the store can serve as brand ambassadors and stylists, creating an even more personalized experience for travelers.

“It’s a big win to have The House of LR&C’s Good Man Brand at DEN,” said DEN CEO Phil Washington. “Bringing The House of LR&C DEN to passengers aligns with Vision 100, our plan to reach 100 million annual future passengers, by enhancing the customer experience. As one of the busiest airports in the world, it’s important passengers have sustainable shopping options, and the House of LR&C provides that and so much more.”

As the first opening since announcing an exclusive travel retail partnership last year, Hudson and The House of LR&C along with DEN hosted an official ribbon-cutting celebration on Tuesday with attendees including Russell Wilson, representatives from the nonprofit organization, Color of Fashion, and leadership from Hudson, The House of LR&C, and DEN. There are also plans for Hudson to introduce The House of LR&C to additional airports across the U.S. and Canada, with new locations in development that will feature both Good Man Brand and LITA by Ciara, the bold, fashion-forward women’s line.

About Hudson

Hudson, a Dufry Company (SIX: DUFN), is a travel experience company turning the world of travel into a world of opportunity by being the Traveler’s Best Friend in more than 1,000 stores in airports, commuter hubs, landmarks, and tourist locations. Our team members care for travelers as friends at our travel convenience, specialty retail, duty free and food and beverage destinations. At the intersection of travel and retail, we partner with landlords and vendors, and take innovative, commercial approaches to deliver exceptional value. To learn more about how we can make your location a travel destination, please visit us at hudsongroup.com or follow our journey on LinkedIn and Instagram.

About The House of LR&C

The House of LR&C was built to make sustainable fashion the effortless choice, with a mission to impact our people and the planet, and change the way we do fashion by making it inclusive and participatory. How we buy. How we source. How we market. Russell Wilson and Ciara combined their passion for design & fashion with the retail expertise of Christine Day, CEO, to create The House of LR&C in 2020. A year that showed the world that genuine compassion, connectivity, and doing good for our planet are table stakes. The House of LR&C brands include Good Man Brand, Human Nation and LITA by Ciara. We are proudly B-Corp Certified and are choosing to live into United Nations’ Sustainability Principles as our True North. Welcome into The House of LR&C. Visit us at thehouseoflrc.com, as well as at Nordstrom, Revolve, Amazon and Amazon Style.

About Denver International Airport

Denver International Airport is one of the busiest airports in the world. DEN is the primary economic engine for the state of Colorado, generating more than $33 billion for the region annually. For more information visit www.FlyDenver.com, check us out on YouTube and Instagram, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter. Sign up for DEN’s monthly newsletter Nonstop News.

