HubSync Secures Series A Funding to Meet Demand for an All-In-One Tax and Accounting Platform for CPA firms and their clients.

HubSync Co., a SaaS software company with a next-generation tax and accounting automation platform, raised its Series A investment round, which was led by Nashville Capital Network (NCN) and included other highly-strategic industry veterans. The funding will be used to fuel HubSync's rapid growth and further accelerate product development.

Innovative CPA firm leaders rely on HubSync’s all-in-one, modern client platform which automates the tax return and other key processes and provides a single gateway to drive “Best-in-Class” collaboration between professionals and their clients. “HubSync has built an integrated, intuitive platform that greatly benefits tax, audit, and advisory professionals no matter their role. HubSync’s founder John McGowan and the rest of the team have decades of experience in developing technology for Big 4 firms, which helped HubSync secure contracts with a rapidly expanding list of Top 50 firms,” said Sid Chambless, Managing Partner at NCN.

“We could not be more thrilled to work with NCN. They are the ideal partner for us with their impressive network of strategic partners, portfolio of successful SaaS companies, and like-minded team. This funding round will strengthen our go-to-market strategy and enable HubSync to evolve our platform based on market demand and client feedback. Utilizing the latest in cloud-based technologies, HubSync brings standardization, automation, and a suite of integrated modules to the market,” says John McGowan, Founder and CEO. “We expect the partnership with NCN to help fuel our growth for the foreseeable future as we realize our vision of fundamental change for Professionals and Clients in the Tax and Accounting industries.“

Everything in one place. HubSync provides a single gateway for modern collaboration between industry professionals and their clients providing them with all the necessary information and tools directly at their fingertips.

Seamless Integration. The HubSync platform allows firms to deliver a seamless and intuitive experience that professionals now expect – moving away from a host of siloed, single-purpose applications with disparate interfaces that are unable to speak to one another.

Modern Client Experience. Not only does HubSync’s platform transform the entire process for CPA firms, but their clients also benefit from a modern experience that includes digital signatures, robust file sharing and collaboration, real-time status tracking, modern mobile experience, and delivery of new functionality throughout the year.

About HubSync

HubSync’s mission is to simplify and automate the tax and accounting processes for CPA firms with best-in-class technology and solutions enabling firm professionals and their clients to enjoy the tax, accounting, and advisory processes. Top CPA firms and firm professionals have come to rely on HubSync’s integration technologies to elevate their services and modernize their offerings. Visit www.hubsync.com to see all HubSync has to offer.

About Nashville Capital Network (NCN)

Founded in 2003, NCN is an early-stage venture capital firm based in Nashville, Tennessee. NCN provides acceleration capital for seed and early stage technology and healthcare companies. NCN leverages its partnership of successful founders and executives to identify, evaluate, and accelerate the success of high growth companies. NCN has supported 59 companies and currently has $200 million under management. For more information on NCN, please visit nashvillecapital.com.

