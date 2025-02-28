HubSpot to Present at the Morgan Stanley Technology Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HubSpot, Inc., the customer platform for scaling businesses, announced today that Yamini Rangan, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the Morgan Stanley Technology Conference in San Francisco on Tuesday, March 4, 2025 at 3:20 p.m. ET. All interested parties can access the webcast live on the Company’s investor relations website at ir.hubspot.com. The Company will also host 1-on-1 investor meetings on the same day.

About HubSpot

HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) is the customer platform that helps businesses connect and grow better. HubSpot delivers seamless connection for customer-facing teams with a unified platform that includes AI-powered engagement hubs, a Smart CRM, and a connected ecosystem with over 1,500 App Marketplace integrations, a community network, and educational content. Learn more at www.hubspot.com.

Investor Relations:

investors@hubspot.com



Press:

media@hubspot.com