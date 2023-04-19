HubSpot to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 3, 2023

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HubSpot, the customer relationship management (CRM) platform for scaling companies, announced today that it will report its first quarter 2023 financial results after the U.S. financial markets close on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

In conjunction with this report, HubSpot will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the company’s first quarter 2023 financial results and its business operations and outlook.

HubSpot First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023



Time: 4:30 p.m. ET



Live Call Pre-Registration: Dial-in Link

Webcast: Webcast Link

Replay

Domestic: 1-866-813-9403



International: +44 204 525 0658



Conference ID: 573268



An archived webcast of this conference call will also be available on HubSpot’s Investor Relations website at ir.hubspot.com.

About HubSpot

HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) is a leading CRM platform that provides software and support to help companies grow better. The platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations, and website management products that start free and scale to meet our customers’ needs at any stage of growth. Today, over 167,000 customers across more than 120 countries use HubSpot’s powerful and easy-to-use tools and integrations to attract, engage, and delight customers. Learn more at www.hubspot.com.

